Aerial Delivery Drones Contributed the Highest with Over 61% Market Share of Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market – Fact.MR Study

The global autonomous last mile delivery market is expected to surge at an impressive CAGR of around 19% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, with demand for aerial delivery drones skyrocketing.

Demand for autonomous last mile delivery has been increasing at a rapid pace in the past several years. With advancements in the technology of delivery systems, the market has portrayed noteworthy growth in the last few years. Growth of the market is attributed to increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles for the delivery of products without any human intervention.

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of autonomous last mile delivery across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of autonomous last mile delivery during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Platform Aerial Delivery Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Fixed-wing Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Rotary-wing Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Hybrid Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Ground Delivery Vehicles for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Delivery Bots for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Self-driving Delivery Vans & Trucks for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Solution Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Hardware Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Infrastructure Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Range <20 Kilometres >20 Kilometres Payload Weight < 5 Kilograms 5-10 Kilograms 10 Kilograms Application Autonomous Last Mile Delivery for Logistics & Transportation Autonomous Last Mile Delivery for Healthcare & Pharmacies Autonomous Last Mile Delivery for Retail & Food

By Region North America Europe Latin America South Asia East Asia Oceania MEA



Key Takeaways from Market Study

South Asia is estimated to witness major growth over the forecast period as compared to the historical period, accounting for over 26% growth.

In 2020, North America registered the highest market share of around 59%, followed by Europe.

In terms of platform, aerial delivery drones held around 61% of overall market share in 2020.

Among the solutions, the hardware segment holds higher market share, accounting for around 59% in 2020.

In 2020, autonomous last mile delivery with less than 20 kilometres range accounted for the highest market share at over 68%.

“Manufacturers of aerial delivery drones are developing platforms with AI technology to enhance delivery processes. Recently, aerial drones with rotatory wings integrated with software solutions that supports the functionality of AI technology have been launched,” Says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Majority of the companies discussed in the report have focused on upgrading their present operational framework. Some of the key developments are:

In 2021, Amazon invested US$ 2 Bn in electric vehicles to reduce emissions across its operations. Amazon purchased 100,000 electric delivery vehicles, partnering with Mahindra Electric.

In 2021, Starship Technologies announced its plans to expand its robotics delivery services to reduce COVID-19 spread. Additionally, the company is expanding to several other countries to facilitate e-Commerce services.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies providing autonomous last mile delivery have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which is available in the full report.

