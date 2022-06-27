Global PVC Emulsion Market Is Expected To Expand At A Steady CAGR Of Around 4% Through 2031

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has forced several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred in the years to come. The organic chemistry industry has suffered a huge setback due to the disruption of production and a limited supply of raw materials.
The report offers useful and valuable insights into the PVC Emulsion market. The latest report from Fact.MR provides details on the current market scenario in various regions along with historical data and market forecast. The report also includes information on sales and demand of the PVC Emulsion market across various sectors and regions.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
- Growing application in flooring & wall coverings to boost sales.
- The United States to lead North America’s market for PVC emulsions.
- Germany is set to exhibit hegemony in Europe for PVC emulsions.
- The market in Asia Pacific to show the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.
- China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, and France to remain positive in terms of industry outlook.
“PVC emulsion manufacturers are gaining traction with increase in application in printing inks, adhesives, automotive sealants, and other key application sectors,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Demand from Automotive Sector Boosting Sales
PVC emulsions have wide application in the automotive sector, such as in automotive mastics, automotive sealants, and others. With rise in application in the automotive sector, manufacturers of PVC emulsions are coming across lucrative growth scope.
According to a report published by SelectUSA, the United States, Germany, and China have some of the biggest automotive industries in the world. As stated in the report, in 2018, U.S. light vehicle sales reached 17.2 million units, the fourth straight year in which sales reached or surpassed 17 million units. US$ 105 billion is spent on research & development (R&D) activities in automotive sector, globally, every year. This represents high demand for PVC emulsions from the global automotive sector.
Competitive Landscape
With the competition gettingstricter, players manufacturing PVC emulsions are diversifying their products.
For instance,
- Kaneka Corporation launched its new range of Kaneka’s Paste PVC for wallpapers, flooring, and other applications, a couple of years back.
- Finolex Industries Limited recently launched its new Finolex PVC Resin, Paste zgrade PVC, and others.
*The list is not exhaustive, and only for representational purposes. Full competitive intelligence with SWOT analysis available in the report
Market Segmentation by Category
- Application
- PVC Emulsions for Flooring & Wall Coverings
- PVC Emulsions for Synthetic Leather Manufacturing
- PVC Emulsions for Automotive Mastic & Sealants
- PVC Emulsions for Fabric Coatings
- PVC Emulsions for Surface Coatings
- PVC Emulsions for Printing Inks & Adhesives
- Others
- Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- East Asia
- South Asia
- Oceania
Which Application Sector is Spurring PVC Emulsion Demand?
Presently, high application in flooring & wall coverings is spurring the growth of PVC emulsion suppliers, owing to various factors such as-
- PVC emulsion is highly protective for such coatings
- Durable
- Cost-effective
- Attractive finishing
Other key segments fueling sales are synthetic leather manufacturing, surface coatings, adhesives, and others.
|Attribute
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2021-2031
|Historical Data Available for
|2016-2020
|Market Analysis
|USD Million for Value
|Key Regions Covered
|North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeSouth AsiaEast Asiathe Middle East & AfricaOceania
|Key Countries Covered
|USCanadaGermanyU.K.FranceItalySpainPolandRussiaChinaJapanSouth KoreaIndiaThailandMalaysiaVietnamIndonesiaAustraliaNew ZealandGCC CountriesTurkeyNorthern Africaand South Africa
|Key Segments Covered
|ApplicationRegion
|Key Companies Profiled
|Chemplast Sanmar Limited GroupFinolex Industries LimitedSCG Chemicals Co., Ltd.Kaneka CorporationKem OneFormosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A.Yunnan Zhengbang Technology Co., Ltd.VESTOLIT GmbHVinnolit GmbH & Co KGLG ChemRusVinyl LLCVinythai Public Company Limited
|Report Coverage
|Market ForecastsBrand Share AnalysisCompetition IntelligenceDROT AnalysisMarket Dynamics and ChallengesStrategic Growth Initiatives
