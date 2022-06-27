Increasing Incidence of Neural Disorders Is Driving Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Demand – Fact.MR Study

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC). The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market across various industries and regions

Report Attributes Details Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market Size (2022) US$ 1.8 Bn Projected Year Value (2026F) US$ 2.3 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2026) 6.6% CAGR United States Market Worth (2022) US$ 820.4 Mn Key Companies Profiled Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics Inc.

Ncardia

REPROCELL USA Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Axol Bioscience Ltd.

ViaCyte Inc.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited

Pluricell Biotech

Evotec SE

Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Over the 2022 to 2026 period, worldwide demand for induced pluripotent stem cells is anticipated to rise rapidly at a CAGR of 6.6%. The China iPSC market is expected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 8.5% over the same time frame.

Competitive Landscape :

Induced pluripotent stem cell suppliers are increasing their investments in research and development to advance their offerings in stem cell therapies which are gaining popularity for the treatment of multiple chronic diseases.

In April 2022, TreeFrog Therapeutics, a biotechnology firm focused on making affordable stem cell therapies, announced the launch of a grant worth US$ 100,000. The Stem Cell SpaceShot Grant will be open to PhD-level scientists and students to advance stem cell biology research and promote scientific discoveries.



Key Segments Covered in Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Industry Research

iPSC Market by Cell Type : Vascular Cells Cardiac Cells Neuronal Cells Liver Cells Immune Cells Other Cell Types

iPSC Market by Research Method : Cellular Reprogramming Cell Culture Cell Differentiation Cell Analysis Cellular Engineering Other Research Methods

iPSC Market by Application : iPSC for Drug Development & Toxicology Testing iPSC for Academic Research iPSC for Regenerative Medicine Other Applications

iPSC Market by Region : North America Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market Latin America Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market Europe Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market East Asia Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market South Asia & Oceania Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market MEA Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market





Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

