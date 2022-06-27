Global Sales Of Liquid Egg Is Expect To Surge At An Impressive 6% CAGR Through 2031|Fact.MR Study

Latest released report on the global liquid egg market by Fact.MR estimates sales to account for US$ 4.8 Bn in 2021, with the market expected to witness lucrative growth of a CAGR 6% to close in on a value of US$ 8.7 Bn by 2031. By volume, the market size is estimated to be 3,224,197 MT in 2021.

Prominent Key Players Of The Liquid Egg Market Survey Report:

Cal Maine

Ovostar Union

Kewpie Corporation

Michael Foods Inc.

Sysco Corporation

Cargill Inc.

Nest Fresh Eggs Inc.

Global Food Group Inc.

Bumble Hole Foods

Rose Acre Farms

Others

Market Segments Covered in Liquid Egg Industry Analysis

By Product Type Whole Eggs Egg Whites Egg Yolks Scrambled Mix

By Form Frozen Liquid Eggs Refrigerated Liquid Eggs

By Source Conventional Liquid Eggs Organic Liquid Eggs Cage-free Liquid Eggs

By End-use Application Food Industry Biotechnology Cosmetic Industry Pharmaceutical and Dietary Supplement Animal Nutrition Other Applications Retail Sales

By Sales Channel B2B Ho-Re-Ca B2C Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Wholesale Stores Discount Stores Online Retail Mass Grocery Stores Other Retail Formats



