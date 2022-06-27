Global Sales Of Pet Insurance Will Accelerate At A Value CAGR Worth 10.5% During 2022-2032|Fact.MR Study

Pet Insurance Market Analysis by Coverage Type (Accident, Accident & Illness), By Animal Type (Cats, Dogs), By Sales Channel Type (Bancassurance, Direct, Broker, Agency) and By Region- 2022 to 2032

The global market for pet insurance was valued at US$ 8.5 Bn in 2021, and is expected to increase at a steady CAGR rate of 16.5% during the forecast period. As per this growth rate, this industry can be projected to reach a market size of worth US$ 45.6 Bn by 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Pet Insurance Market Survey Report:

  • Trupanion, Inc.
  • Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (DFV)
  • Petplan (Allianz)
  • Animal Friends Insurance Services Limited
  • Figo Pet Insurance, LLC
  • Direct Line
  • PetWatch
  • Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC
  • Anicom Insurance
  • Agria Pet Insurance Co., Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in the Pet Insurance Industry Survey

  • By Coverage Type

    • Pet Insurance for Accident Only
    • Pet Insurance for Accident & Illness
    • Pet Insurance for Other Coverage Types

  • By Animal Type

    • Pet Insurance for Cats
    • Pet Insurance for Dogs
    • Pet Insurance for Other Animal Types

  • By Sales Channel Type

    • Pet Insurance via Bancassurance
    • Direct Pet Insurance
    • Pet Insurance via Broker
    • Pet Insurance via Agency
    • Pet Insurance via Other Sales Channels

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Pet Insurance Market report provide to the readers?

  • Pet Insurance fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Pet Insurance player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Pet Insurance in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Pet Insurance.

The report covers following Pet Insurance Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Pet Insurance market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Pet Insurance
  • Latest industry Analysis on Pet Insurance Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Pet Insurance Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Pet Insurance demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Pet Insurance major players
  • Pet Insurance Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Pet Insurance demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Pet Insurance Market report include:

  • How the market for Pet Insurance has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Pet Insurance on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Pet Insurance?
  • Why the consumption of Pet Insurance highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

