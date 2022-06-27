Worldwide Demand For Railway HVAC Is Grow At An Impressive 6.6% CAGR Through 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

Global demand for railway HVAC systems enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.6% in 2021 to total 290 Mn units. The global railway HVAC market is projected to grow at ~6.6% CAGR and reach a market valuation of US$ 5.3 Bn during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Railway HVAC Market Survey Report:

Hitachi

Siemens Mobility

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions Corporation

Trane Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Key Segments Covered in Railway HVAC Industry Research

Railway HVAC Market by Train Type: Locomotives Electric Locomotives Diesel Locomotives Passenger DMU EMU Light Rail /Tram Subway/Metro Monorail High Speed Trains

Railway HVAC Market by System Type: Roof-mounted Railway HVAC Systems Under Floor Railway HVAC Systems Split Railway HVAC Systems

Railway HVAC Market by Cooling Capacity: Up-to 5 kW Railway HVAC Systems 5-10 kW Railway HVAC Systems 10-20 kW Railway HVAC Systems 20 – 40 kW Railway HVAC Systems 40 -60 kW Railway HVAC Systems Above 60 kW Railway HVAC Systems

Railway HVAC Market by Power Source: AC Railway HVAC Systems DC Railway HVAC Systems

Railway HVAC Market by Air Flow: Up-to 2,000 m^3/h 2,000 – 4000 m^3/h 4,000 – 7,500 m^3/h 7,500 – 10,000 m^3/h Above 10,000 m^3/h

Railway HVAC Market by Power Supply: Up to 48V Railway HVAC Systems 48 – 110 V Railway HVAC Systems 110 – 230 V Railway HVAC Systems 230 – 400 V Railway HVAC Systems 400 – 600 V Railway HVAC Systems Above 600 V Railway HVAC Systems

Railway HVAC Market by Region: North America Railway HVAC Market Latin America Railway HVAC Market Europe Railway HVAC Market East Asia Railway HVAC Market South Asia & Oceania Railway HVAC Market MEA Railway HVAC Market



