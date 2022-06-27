Worldwide Demand For Railway HVAC Is Grow At An Impressive 6.6% CAGR Through 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

Railway HVAC Market Analysis by Train Type (Locomotives, Passenger), by System (Roof-mounted, Under Floor, Split Railway HVAC Systems), by Power Source (AC, DC), by Air Flow, by Cooling Capacity, by Power Supply, by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

Global demand for railway HVAC systems enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.6% in 2021 to total 290 Mn units. The global railway HVAC market is projected to grow at ~6.6% CAGR and reach a market valuation of US$ 5.3 Bn during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Railway HVAC Market Survey Report:

  • Hitachi
  • Siemens Mobility
  • Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions Corporation
  • Trane Technologies
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Key Segments Covered in Railway HVAC Industry Research

  • Railway HVAC Market by Train Type:

    • Locomotives
      • Electric Locomotives
      • Diesel Locomotives
    • Passenger
      • DMU
      • EMU
      • Light Rail /Tram
      • Subway/Metro
      • Monorail
      • High Speed Trains

  • Railway HVAC Market by System Type:

    • Roof-mounted Railway HVAC Systems
    • Under Floor Railway HVAC Systems
    • Split Railway HVAC Systems

  • Railway HVAC Market by Cooling Capacity:

    • Up-to 5 kW Railway HVAC Systems
    • 5-10 kW Railway HVAC Systems
    • 10-20 kW Railway HVAC Systems
    • 20 – 40 kW Railway HVAC Systems
    • 40 -60 kW Railway HVAC Systems
    • Above 60 kW Railway HVAC Systems

  • Railway HVAC Market by Power Source:

    • AC Railway HVAC Systems
    • DC Railway HVAC Systems

  • Railway HVAC Market by Air Flow:

    • Up-to 2,000 m^3/h
    • 2,000 – 4000 m^3/h
    • 4,000 – 7,500 m^3/h
    • 7,500 – 10,000 m^3/h
    • Above 10,000 m^3/h

  • Railway HVAC Market by Power Supply:

    • Up to 48V Railway HVAC Systems
    • 48 – 110 V Railway HVAC Systems
    • 110 – 230 V Railway HVAC Systems
    • 230 – 400 V Railway HVAC Systems
    • 400 – 600 V Railway HVAC Systems
    • Above 600 V Railway HVAC Systems

  • Railway HVAC Market by Region:

    • North America Railway HVAC Market
    • Latin America Railway HVAC Market
    • Europe Railway HVAC Market
    • East Asia Railway HVAC Market
    • South Asia & Oceania Railway HVAC Market
    • MEA Railway HVAC Market

