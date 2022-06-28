Worldwide Demand For Network Attached Storage (NAS) Is Grow At An Impressive 15.61% CAGR Through 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts￼

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jun-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Analysis by Solution (Hardware, Software), by Product (Enterprise NAS Solutions, Midmarket NAS Solutions), by Storage Solution (Scale-up, Scale-out), by Design, by Deployment Type, by End-User Industry – Global Forecast 2022-2032

Global network attached storage (NAS) industry revenue stood at US$ 26.9 Billion in FY 2021, and is forecast to reach US$ 31.1 Billion, registering a Y-o-Y expansion rate worth 15.61% in 2022. The market is poised to embark on a positive trajectory, documenting a 14% value CAGR from 2022-2032. The market is projected to reach US$ 115.2 Billion by 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Survey Report:

Dell Technologies Inc.

NetApp, Inc.

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY

Hitachi, Ltd

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

NETGEAR, Inc.

Synology, Inc.

Buffalo Americas, Inc.

QNAP Systems, Inc.

Drobo, Inc.

ASUSTOR Inc.

Key Segments Covered in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Report

Network Attached Storage Market by Solution : Network Attached Storage Hardware Network Attached Storage Software

Network Attached Storage Market by Design : Network Attached Storage from 1 to 8 Bays Network Attached Storage from 8 to 12 Bays Network Attached Storage from 12 to 20 Bays Network Attached Storage of more than 20-Bays

Network Attached Storage Market by Product : Enterprise Network Attached Storage Solutions Midmarket Network Attached Storage Solutions

Network Attached Storage Market by Storage Solution : Scale-up Network Attached Storage Scale-out Network Attached Storage

Network Attached Storage Market by Deployment Type : On-premises Network Attached Storage Remote Network Attached Storage Hybrid Network Attached Storage

Network Attached Storage Market by End-User Industry : Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Consumer Goods and Retail Telecommunications and ITES Healthcare Energy Government Education and Research Media and Entertainment Manufacturing Business and Consulting Other End-User Industries (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food Processing, and Logistics)

Network Attached Storage Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

