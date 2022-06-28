Worldwide Demand For Europe Hybrid Electric Vehicles Is Grow At An Impressive 14.2% CAGR Through 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

Europe Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market Analysis By Power Source (Stored Electricity & On-Board Electric Generator Hybrid EV) By Power Train (Series, Parallel & Combined Hybrid Electric Vehicles) By Vehicle Type & By Country – Europe Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Sales of hybrid electric vehicles in Europe are projected to increase at an impressive CAGR of 14.2% to reach a market valuation of US$ 15.7 billion by the end of 2032. As such, the Europe hybrid electric vehicles market is poised to generate an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 11.6 billion over the next ten years.

Prominent Key Players Of The Europe Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market Survey Report:

  • Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
  • Volkswagen AG
  • Daimler AG
  • Renault SA
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Delphi Technologies Inc.
  • Continental AG
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG
  • Schaeffler AG

Segmentation of Europe Hybrid Electric Vehicles Industry

  • Europe Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market by Power Source :

    • Stored Electricity Hybrid Electric Vehicles
    • On-Board Electric Generator Hybrid Electric Vehicles

  • Europe Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market by Power Train :

    • Series Hybrid Electric Vehicles
    • Parallel Hybrid Electric Vehicles
    • Combined Hybrid Electric Vehicles

  • Europe Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market by Vehicle Type :

    • Passenger Cars
    • Commercial Vehicles
    • Two-Wheelers
    • Others

  • Europe Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market by Country :

    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • Spain
    • U.K.
    • NORDICS
    • BENELUX
    • Rest of Europe

