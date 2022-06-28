Worldwide Demand For Fire Testing Is Grow At An Impressive 5.9% CAGR Through 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

Fire Testing Market Analysis By Service (Fire inspection, Testing and Certification) By Sourcing (In-house Fire Testing & Outsourced Fire Testing) By Application and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

The fire testing market is predicted to grow at a fair CAGR of 5.9% during the projected period of 2022 to 2032. The fire testing market share is estimated to be worth more than US$ 13 Bn by 2032, increasing from US$ 7.1 Bn in 2022.

Prominent Key Players Of The Fire Testing Market Survey Report:

  • Intertek
  • TUV SUD
  • SGS Group
  • Bureau Veritas SA
  • UL LLC

Key Segments

  • By Service :

    • Testing
    • Inspection
    • Certification
    • Others

  • By Sourcing :

    • In-house Fire Testing
    • Outsourced Fire Testing

  • By Application :

    • Consumer Goods & Electronics
    • Agriculture & Food
    • Chemicals
    • Construction & Infrastructure
    • Energy & Power
    • Industrial & Manufacturing
    • Medical & Life Sciences
    • Mining
    • Oil & Gas and Petroleum
    • Public Sector
    • Automotive
    • Aerospace & Defense
    • Marine & Railways
    • Supply Chain & Logistics
    • Others (Sports & Entertainment and IT & Telecom)

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7403

