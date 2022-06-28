Worldwide Demand For Fermentation Chemicals Is Grow At An Impressive 5% CAGR Through 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

Fermentation Chemicals Market Analysis By Product Type (Alcohol Fermentation, Enzymes, Organic Acids) By Form (Liquid Fermentation Chemicals & Powdered Fermentation Chemicals) By Application and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

The fermentation chemicals market is predicted to grow at a moderate CAGR of 5% during the forecast period covering 2022 to 2032. The fermentation chemicals market share is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 123.9 Billion by 2032, expanding from US$ 71.8 Billion in 2021.

Prominent Key Players Of The Fermentation Chemicals Market Survey Report:

  • BASF SE
  • Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company
  • Cargill Incorporated
  • Dow Inc.
  • AB Enzymes
  • Chr. Hansen /S, DSM
  • Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
  • Novozymes A/S
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Amano Enzyme, Inc.
  • MicroBiopharm Japan Co., Ltd.
  • TCI Chemicalss (India) Pvt. Ltd
  • Biocon
  • INVISTA among others.

Key Segments

  • By Product Type :

    • Alcohol Fermentation
      • Ethanol
      • Others
    • Enzymes
    • Organic Acids
      • Lactic Acid
      • Citric Acid
      • Gluconic Acid
      • Acetic Acid
      • Others
    • Others

  • By Form :

    • Liquid
    • Powder

  • By Application :

    • Industrial Application
    • Food & Beverages
    • Nutritional & Pharmaceutical
    • Plastics & Fibers
    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

