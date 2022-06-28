Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, June 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Remote Patient Monitoring System Industry Overview

The global remote patient monitoring system market size is expected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 20.2% from 2022 to 2030. COVID-19 pandemic has a significant impact on the remote patient monitoring system. The main drivers for this market are the increasing geriatric population, cost-effective treatment, and the rising prevalence of chronic conditions. The breakout of Covid-19 has propelled the demand for remote patient monitoring devices and services as healthcare facilities were burdened with Covid-19 infected patients. Key players like Smiths Medical reported that the demand of their home monitoring devices substantially increased during the pandemic.

The amalgamation of telehealth with remote patient monitoring services is expected to further boost market growth. Asia Pacific is also projected to be a key revenue generator in the coming years. The region is backed by developing countries such as China, South Korea, and Thailand which are witnessing an increase in the number of chronic diseases owing to lifestyle changes. Cardiovascular disease is among the leading cause of death in these countries. The remote patient monitoring system is expected to play a key role in the early detection and timely management of these diseases.

Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global remote patient monitoring system market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Vital Sign Monitors and Special Monitors.

The special monitors’ segment led the market for remote patient monitoring system and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 83.8% in 2021 due to its ability to monitor clinically important data pre and post-surgery, identify symptoms, and prevent complications.

The vital sign monitors are commonly used, and the segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 21.9% in the market for remote patient monitoring system over the forecast period. Heart rate monitor is identified as the dominating product sub-segment due to the increasing incidence of cardiac conditions globally.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Sleep Disorder, Weight management and Fitness Monitoring, Bronchitis, Infections, Virus, Dehydration and Hypertension.

Diabetes emerged as the leading application segment in 2021 and accounted for over 12.8% of the revenue share. Diabetes is one of the leading causes of death, which requires continuous monitoring of blood glucose levels.

The hypertension application segment is also expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Hypertension increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospital Based Patients, Ambulatory Patients and Home Healthcare.

The hospital-based patient segment was the leading end-use segment in 2021 and accounted for 79.4% of the revenue share.

Home Healthcare, is anticipated to exhibit sturdy CAGR over the forecast period. The cost-efficiency of this alternate site along with the availability of qualified resources is expected to support the growth.

Remote Patient Monitoring System Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The major trend in the market for remote patient monitoring system is the enhancement of the existing technologies, new product launches, product portfolio expansion, and mergers or tie-ups with healthcare facilities.

Some prominent players in the global Remote Patient Monitoring System market include

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Omron Corporation

OSI Systems, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Welch Allyn

Smiths Medical

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

Dräger Medical

GE Healthcare

Honeywell

Johnson & Johnson

LifeWatch

Medtronic

Masimo

Vitls, Inc

CareValidate

Biotronik

American Telecare

