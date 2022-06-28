Intelligent Transportation System Market Analysis, Demand and Development Research Report to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, June 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Intelligent Transportation System Industry Overview

The global intelligent transportation system market size is expected to reach USD 42,936.1 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Continued advances in the development of transportation networks have triggered the need for an efficient transportation system. At the same time, advances in the latest technologies, such as blind-spot detection and electronic toll collection, are continuously redefining the expectations and prospects for sustainable management of transportation networks and traffic. At this juncture, the growing need to present real-time traffic information to drivers and passengers is emerging as one of the key factors driving the demand for intelligent transportation system (ITS).

Advances in telecommunications technologies and the evolution of IT systems are expected to help in reducing traffic congestions. Given that modern traffic control strategies focus more on utilizing real-time data while simultaneously addressing impact criteria, such as emission control; the integration of ITS with smart grid and other energy distribution and charging systems can potentially help distribution agencies in utilizing the real-time data to draft capacity expansion strategies for the future. According to the ITS Development Strategy drafted by the Department of Transport of the Republic of Korea, intelligent transportation systems can help significantly in reducing traffic congestion, preventing automobile idling, and subsequently in reducing fuel consumption and hence greenhouse gas emissions.

The growing volumes of data involved in transportation management are driving the need for more sophisticated data processing solutions. As such, intelligent transportation systems are leveraging AI to track data in real-time and optimize efficiency. International Business Machine’s Watson is an example of the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in transportation management to identify damages to logistics assets leveraging cognitive visual recognition capabilities and to manage the network and optimize routes leveraging predictive analysis.

Intelligent Transportation System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global intelligent transportation system market based on type, application, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Advanced Traveler Information System (ATIS), Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), Advanced Transportation Pricing System (ATPS), Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS) and Emergency Medical System (EMS).

The Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) segment accounted for a market share of over 30% in 2020.

The Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS) segment is anticipated to register considerable growth over the forecast period. APTS provides enhanced visibility into the overall timeliness of buses and trains.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Traffic Management, Road Safety and Security, Freight Management, Public Transport, Environment Protection, Automotive Telematics, Parking Management and Road Tolling Systems.

The traffic management segment accounted for the largest market share of over 30% in 2020. Traffic management systems enhance the reliability and operational performance of road networks.

Intelligent Transportation System Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market players are investing aggressively in research and development activities, improving internal processes, actively engaging in new product development, and improving their existing products as part of the efforts to increase their respective market shares. They are also focusing on strategic partnerships and mergers & acquisitions to develop technologically advanced products and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Intelligent Transportation System market include

Addco

Agero, Inc.

DENSO CORPORATION

EFKON GmbH

Hitachi, Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Thales Group

Xerox Corporation

Recardo

Sensys Networks, Inc.

Telenav, Inc.

Iteris, Inc.

Kapsch TrafficCom

Lanner

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Q-Free ASA

Siemens AG

TomTom International BV

TransCore

Order a free sample PDF of the Intelligent Transportation System Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

