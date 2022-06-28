Plant Based Pasta Market to Witness a CAGR of Around 11% By 2031

Posted on 2022-06-28

According to Fact.MR, the global Plant Based Pasta Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Prominent Key players of Plant Based Pasta Market survey report

  • Barilla Group
  • Bionaturae LLC.
  • TreeHouse Foods Inc.
  • Windmill Organics
  • Dakota Growers Pasta Co.
  • George DeLallo Company
  • Seggiano
  • Schnitzer
  • Pastificio Lucio Garofalo S.p.A.
  • MXO Global, Inc. (Tolerant Organics)

Key Segments

By Category

  • Fresh
  • Dried

By Nature

  • Organic
  • Conventional

By Source

  • Wheat
  • Rice
  • Legumes
  • Buckwheat
  • Oats
  • Others

By Product Type

  • Penne
  • Spaghetti
  • Elbows
  • Fettuccine and Linguine
  • Filled Pasta
  • Others

By Distribution channel

  • Direct Sales
  • Retail Sales
    • Modern Trade
    • Specialty Stores
    • Grocery Stores
    • Online Retail
    • Others

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil, Mexico, Others
  • Western Europe
    • EU5
    • Nordics
    • Benelux
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Other Middle East
    • North Africa
    • South Africa
    • Other Africa

