Smart Shelves Market likely to Witness Phenomenal Growth Ranging from 15%

Global smart shelves production is set to experience noteworthy growth during 2021-2031. Disruptive technology and increasing customer personalization & customization is expected to drive the sales over the upcoming years. In addition, the benefits of smart shelves such as profit maximization of the retailer and delivering customized experience are expected to positively shape the demand.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Smart Shelves Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Smart Shelves Market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Smart Shelves Market and its classification.

Key Segments

By Component

  • Hardware
    • RFID Tags and Readers
    • Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL)
    • Others
  • Smart Shelves Software
  • Service
    • Integration & Deployment
    • Consulting
    • Support & Maintenance

By Application

  • Inventory Management
  • Pricing Management
  • Supply Chain Management
  • Others

By End-user

  • Departmental Stores
  • Supermarkets
  • Specialty Stores
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • UK
    • France
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • BENELUX
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • East Asia
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
  • South Asia & Pacific
    • India
    • Thailand
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of South Asia & Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Turkey
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East and Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Smart Shelves?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers include

  • Happiest minds
  • Avery Dennison
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
  • PCCW Solutions
  • Intel
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • NXP Semiconductor
  • Samsung Electronics
  • E-Ink Holdings
  • Software AG
  • MINEW
  • TraxRetail
  • Pricer among others.

The insights for each vendor consists of:                                                                                                                                        

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Smart Shelves Market report provide to the readers?

  • Smart Shelves Market fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Smart Shelves Market player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Smart Shelves Market in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Smart Shelves Market.

The report covers following Smart Shelves Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Smart Shelves Market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Smart Shelves Market
  • Latest industry Analysis on Smart Shelves Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Smart Shelves Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Smart Shelves Market demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Smart Shelves Market major players
  •  Smart Shelves Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  •  Smart Shelves Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Smart Shelves Market report include:

  • How the market for Smart Shelves Market has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Smart Shelves Market on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Smart Shelves Market?
  • Why the consumption of Smart Shelves Market highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Blog URL: https://blog.factmr.com/

