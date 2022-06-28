Fabric Conditioners Market Is Expected To Record A CAGR Of 3% Through 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Jun-28 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Oil-Based Fabric Conditioners Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Oil-Based Fabric Conditioners market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Oil-Based Fabric Conditioners

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Oil-Based Fabric Conditioners, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Oil-Based Fabric Conditioners Market.

According to a new study of Fact.MR, worldwide sales of fabric conditioners closed in on 3,000 thousand tons in 2018, and are estimated to record a 2.7% Y-o-Y growth in 2019. The fabric conditioners industry has been underpinned by a slew of factors that range from development of environment-friendly products by manufacturers to increasing number of R&D activities for improving the water absorption and softness retention properties.

The study finds that several initiatives have been implemented over the years for maintaining high standards of environment and health safety of the laundry care products. The International Association for Soaps, Detergents and Maintenance Products (A.I.S.E.) continues to launch campaigns that promote a more sustainable use of energy and products in the laundry process. The Product Resource Efficiency Project of A.I.S.E. for the liquid fabric conditioner is a key example of such initiatives, which commits to targeted communication activities and create awareness on formulations of fabric conditioners and their applicability.

The study opines that the fabric conditioners market is highly fragmented with low entry barriers, which in turn has resulted in an influx of variants. This has led manufacturers of premium products to face challenges apropos of price vis-à-vis quantity offered as compared to various other low-cost products that offer competent value. These manufacturers are focusing on packaging & labelling innovation, along with novel marketing strategies, in a bid to create a bold impression on consumers and drive sales.

Fabric Conditioners Market – Competitive Landscape

Blended by perfume experts, the Honeysuckle & Sandalwood fabric conditioner, launched by Comfort, offers long-lasting fragrance, and super softness, while maintaining the shine and color of clothes. Aroma of rich sandalwood sweetened with honeysuckle, along with delicious hints of exotic frangipani and vanilla, are key ingredients of Comfort’s Honeysuckle & Sandalwood fabric conditioner.

Procter & Gamble Co. launched its first plant-based range of Downy fabric conditioners, designed and developed for protecting clothes against damage during wash. With this product, the company aims at encouraging consumers to incorporate plant-based products in their daily chores. These fabric conditioners are produced by using post-consumer recycled content (25%), and have been claimed to be 100% recyclable.

Unilever PLC, the U.K.-based leading company in the FMCG industry, operating through home care, beauty & personal care, and food & refreshment products. Overall revenues of Unilever PLC closed in on US$ 57 Bn in 2018. Unilever PLC has gained popularity as one of the largest producers of laundry care products, thereby contributing to the fabric conditioners industry to a significant extent.

Headquartered at Germany, Henkel AG & Co. KgaA has been a leading manufacturer and supplier of home and laundry care products. It has significantly contributed to the laundry and home care industry by offering fabric conditioners, softeners, detergents, kitchen & bath cleaners, scouring agents, and all-purpose cleaners. The revenues of the Henkel AG & Co, KgaA exceeded US$ 22 Bn in 2018.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, based in the U.K., has been one of the largest manufacturer of home, hygiene, and health products. Overall revenues of the company in 2018 crossed US$ 16 Bn. Identified as one of the prominent companies in the laundry care industry, Reckitt has launched various products including stain removals, fabric washing products, fabric conditioners and detergents.

The U.S.-based manufacturer and supplier of consumer products, Colgate-Palmolive Company operates via two main segments, namely, home, personal & oral care and pet nutrition. Laundry care products are also among major offerings of the company, including high-performance detergents and fabric conditioners. Total turnover of the Colgate-Palmolive company in 2018 surpassed US$ 15 Bn.

R&D Efforts for Improved Performance and Eco-Friendly Additives to Favor Growth

The study finds that liquid fabric conditioners witnessed worldwide sales of over 1,500 thousand tons in 2018, accounting for over 50% sales. As viscosity remains a vital aspect for convenient handling of liquid fabric conditioners, key manufacturers are offering effective thickener formulations that comprise acrylic copolymers highly compatible with cationic ingredients. Additionally, manufacturers are also taking R&D efforts toward eco-friendly preservatives for fabric conditioners. Development of biocides, such as Quimidroga’s ‘lactic acid L-(+)’, which are biodegradable, safe, and highly efficient, is one of the most significant R&D measures taken by players in the fabric conditioners market.

The study opines that almost all products in the fabric conditioners market offer water absorption and softness to clothes, and differentiating their products for better gains continues to remain a key concern among the players. This has resulted in R&D investments for enhancing the softness and water absorption properties in fabric conditioners, with the help of superior-performance additives that reduce the esterquat content. Development of non-ionic additive with broad surfactant compatibility that facilitates formulation of fabric conditioners is one of the primary focus areas of the market players.

The study finds that performance reviews from the consumer advocacy groups worldwide have been holding some fabric conditioners to be completely ineffective. For example, Choice – Australia’s leading consumer advocacy firm – has recently ranked and likened 5 fabric conditioner products to be just as better as water, without any meant properties. This has raised consumer awareness regarding the performance and applicability of fabric conditioners, who now demand clean-label products.

