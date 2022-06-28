North America is Projected to be the Largest Market for Medical Gases and Equipment During Forecast Period 2022-2032

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Jun-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Medical Gases and Equipment to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Medical Gases and Equipment market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Medical Gases and Equipment Market Growth

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Medical Gases and Equipment market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Medical Gases and Equipment market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Medical Gases and Equipment

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Medical Gases and Equipment. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Medical Gases and Equipment Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Medical Gases and Equipment, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Medical Gases and Equipment Market.

Medical Gases and Equipment Market – Segmentation

Fact.MR’s research study assesses the global medical gases and equipment market in terms of application, resin, and region. This report presents extensive market dynamics and trends associated with different segments of the market, and their influence on the growth prospects of the global medical gases and equipment market.

Product

Medical Gases Pure Medical Gases Oxygen Carbon Dioxide Nitrous Oxide Helium

Medical Gas Mixtures Blood Gas Mixtures Lung Diffusion Mixtures Nitrous Oxide-Oxygen Mixtures Carbon Dioxide-Oxygen Mixtures Laser-Gas Mixtures Aerobic Gas Mixtures Anoerobic Gas Mixtures Ethylene Oxide/Sterilant Gas Mixtures Helium-Oxygen Mixtures

Medical Gas Equipment Gas Delivery Systems Cryogenic Products Equipment Accessories Vacuum Systems Manifolds Regulators Flowmeters Hoses Valves With Integrated Pressure Regulators (VIPRS) Medical Air Compressor Others



Application

Therapeutic

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research

Diagnostic

Other Applications

End User

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Emergency Services

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Medical Gases and Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

Because of the prevalence of high competition, key players in the global medical gases and equipment market are focusing on launching of extensive ranges of cost-effective products.

For instance, GCE Group AB launched its new medical equipment along with the installation standard ISO 7396 which includes high pressure manifolds, stabilizers, accessories, ball valves, shut off valve boxes, and others in the recent year

Atlas Copco AB launched its new wide range of medical gas equipment such as Medical Air Purifier- MED (+), Oil-Free Scroll Compressor- SF- MED, Oil-Free Rotary Tooth Compressor- ZT- MED, and others in the current year

Key companies operating in the medical gases and equipment market are-

Airgas Inc.

Atlas Copco AB

GCE Group AB

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

Messer Group GmbH

Praxair Inc.

Key Takeaways from Medical Gases and Equipment Market Report

The increase in therapeutic application of medical gases and equipment is forecast to fuel the sales through the forecast period

Hospitals will continue exhibiting surging demand in the coming years

North America will dominate in the global medical gases and equipment market, with the U.S at the forefront. The demand from East Asia too is expected to rise in the coming years

With the on-set of COVID-19 pandemic, the market has been experiencing surge in demand which tends to persist over the next couple of years

“The therapeutic application of medical gases and equipment has risen significantly over the past decade. Due to having diverse advantages such as effective to treat burn, strokes, providing hypoxia therapy in children, and others, the demand for therapeutic medical gases is projected to rise in the coming years,”said a Fact.MR analyst



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Medical Gases and Equipment Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Medical Gases and Equipment Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Medical Gases and Equipment’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Medical Gases and Equipment’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Medical Gases and Equipment Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Medical Gases and Equipment market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Medical Gases and Equipment market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Medical Gases and Equipment Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Medical Gases and Equipment demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Medical Gases and Equipment market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Medical Gases and Equipment demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Medical Gases and Equipment market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Medical Gases and Equipment: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Medical Gases and Equipment market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Medical Gases and Equipment Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Medical Gases and Equipment, Sales and Demand of Medical Gases and Equipment, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

