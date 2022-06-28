Global Portable Audio Amplifier Market Is Set To Witness An Impressive CAGR Of More Than 5% During The Forecast Period 2022-2032

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Silicon Tuners Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Silicon Tuners Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Silicon Tuners Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

  • By Type
    • Analog
    • Digital
    • Hybrid
  • By Maximum Frequency
    • Less than 250 MHz
    • 250-500 MHz
    • 500-750 MHz
    • 750-1000 MHz
    • Above 1000 MHz
  • By Noise Figure
    • Below 4.5 dB
    • 4.5-5.5 dB
    • 5.5-7.5 dB
    • Above 7.5 dB
  • By Operating Supply Voltage
    • Below 1.5 V
    • 1.5 – 3 V
    • Above 3 V
  • By Maximum Frequency
    • Cut Tape
    • Mouse Reel
    • Tray
    • Tube
  • By Application
    • Cable modems
    • Cable TV (CATV) set-top boxes (analog and digital)
    • CATV Media Gateway
      • Cable modem + router
      • Multi-room STB (Media Center)
    • Cable modem with integrated Voice-over-IP (VoIP)
    • Computer TV tuner cards (analog and digital)
    • Analog TV sets
    • Digital terrestrial TV sets
    • Digital terrestrial adapters
    • Others
  • By End-use Industry Type
    • Consumer electronics
    • IT and telecommunication
    • Others
  • By Region
    • North America
      • US & Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
    • East Asia
      • China, Japan, South Korea
    • South Asia
      • India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
    • Oceania
      • Australia and New Zealand
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

What is Driving Demand for Silicon Tuners?

The global smart TV market is predicted to increase at a 30% CAGR from more than US$145 Bn in 2020 to nearly US$190 Bn in 2021. Companies are resuming operations and adjusting to the new normal as they recover from the COVID-19 impact, which resulted in stringent containment measures such social distancing, remote working, and the shutdown of commercial activities, all of which posed operational issues. The market is expected to reach close to US$285 Bn in 2025, with a CAGR of close to 10%.

The 8K TV is the talk of the town in the smart TV industry. The 8K TV sets have 33 million pixels in comparison to the 8 million pixels in a 4K package. 8K Ultra HD has a resolution that is twice that of 4K Ultra HD and 16 times that of normal HD. In 2020, LG has released three new 8K models, while Samsung will triple its 8K QLEDs this year. As a result, TV manufacturers are promoting 8K TVs as their flagship models for 2021.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the Silicon Tuners are

  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Silicon Laboratories
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Max Linear
  • Maxim Integrated
  • Alps Alpine and Sony.

These players holds the substantial share of global Silicon Tuners market.

The market is high-volume component in which players caters to high-end manufacturers of sophisticated end-use products. Silicon tuner manufacturing volumes are astonishing, growth rates are promising and annual value is substantial to trail sustainability.

It’s a cutthroat market, with only a few significant firms jockeying for position and vying for market share. More than one third of all silicon tuners are sales across the globe is fabricated by Silicon Labs, NXP, MaxLinear, Sony and STMicroelectronics.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support
