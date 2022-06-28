Automobile Industry Plays a Crucial Role in Driving Demand for Industrial Rubber – Fact.MR Survey

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jun-28 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Industrial Rubber Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Industrial Rubber to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Industrial Rubber. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Industrial Rubber Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Industrial Rubber market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Industrial Rubber

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Industrial Rubber, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Industrial Rubber Market.

Over the past half-decade, industrial rubber has portrayed moderate growth at a CAGR of 4% from 2015 to 2020. The growth is on the back of mounting demand from diverse applications, including tubes & tires, wires & cables, conveyor belts, hoses, gaskets and seals, etc.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Report Product Natural Rubber

Synthetic rubber Polybutadiene Rubber Butyl Rubber Nitrile Rubber Chloroprene Rubber Ethylene-propylene Rubber Silicone Rubber Others

Processing Method Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Extrusion

Others Application Tires & Tubes

Hoses, Gaskets & Seals

Conveyor Belts

Wires & Cables

Others End-use Industry Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Synthetic rubber captures a major chunk of the market, equivalent to the two-third, and is set to create US$ 44.3 Bn through 2030.

East Asia is set to hold a leading share by the end of FY2030, and will the fastest-growing region over the long-run forecast period.

The automotive & transportation sector is anticipated to lose around 366 BPS by 2030, with demand the highest for tires and tubes.

The injection molding segment under processing method is anticipated to gain around 172 BPS by 2030.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, growth of the market was -2.1 in 2020, with recover expected to be equal to 4.4% growth in 2021.

The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 5%, while that in the U.K. at close to 6%, through 2030. “Fluctuations in the automotive industry will cascade the effect to the industrial rubber market,”

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Industrial Rubber Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Industrial Rubber market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Industrial Rubber market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Industrial Rubber Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Industrial Rubber Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Industrial Rubber Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Industrial Rubber Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Industrial Rubber: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Industrial Rubber sales.

More Valuable Insights on Industrial Rubber Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Industrial Rubber, Sales and Demand of Industrial Rubber, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

