Carbonizers Market Is Set To Witness Steady Growth During 2022-2032

Key Segmentation

By Machine Type Wood Carbonization machine Biomass Carbonization Machine Saw Dust Carbonizing Machine MSW Carbonization Machine Rice Husk Carbonizers Palm Kernel Shell Carbonization Machine Coconut Shell Carbonization Furnace

By Feeding Capacity less than 500 Kg 500 – 1000 kg 1000 – 1500 kg 1500 – 2000 kg above 2000 kg

By Bucket Volume (m^3) less than 3500 3500-4500 4500-5500 5500-6500 above 6500

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



What is Driving Demand for Carbonizers?

A slow pyrolysis process in which various biomass materials are converted into a charcoal material is called carbonization process. This heating process of biomass is carried out in oxygen-free or oxygen-limited environment, in addition the reaction conditions are tailored in accordance to maximize the char production.

Charcoal production is one of the oldest practice in history of mankind and it is carried out even today. The carbonization processes has evolved over time for both commercial and scientific uses, for the production and application of biochar and torrefied biomass.

These machines are developed to deal with various raw materials such as sewage sludge, coconut shell, straw, wood chips, sawdust, bamboo etc. the machines has underwent various advancement over the time in order to improve the quality and production amount.

Key Players

Beston (Henan) Machinery Co. ltd

Dongfang

Jinan Sunpring Machinery & Equipment Co.Ltd.

Zhengzhou Jiutian Machinery Equipment Co.Ltd

Benenv Co. Ltd.

Zhengzhou city wanqi mechanical equipment Co.Ltd

HENGJU MACHINE

LEABON

Zhengzhou E.P Machinery Co.Ltd.

Sanjin

The demand for carbonizers is partly fragmented in Asia Pacific region. Whereas it is likely to be consolidated in other regions. Manufacturers in the region are focusing developing new machines which can convert various type of raw materials into charcoal.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

