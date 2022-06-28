Rockville, United States, 2022-Jun-28 — /EPR Network/ —

No Fat Snacks: Market Segmentation



Based on the type of No fat snacks market is segmented into: Sweet Snacks Savoury Snacks Others

Based on the nature of No fat snacks market is segmented into: Organic Conventional

Based on source, No fat snacks market can be segmented into: Plant-based Animal-based

Based on the packaging of the No fat snacks market is segmented into: Bags Boxes Pouches Cans Jars Others

Based on the distribution channel the No fat snacks market is segmented into: B2B (Direct Sales) B2C (Indirect Sales) Store-based Retailing Supermarket/Hypermarket Groceries Independent Retailers Convenience Stores Service Stations Specialist Others Online Retail



The Rising Trend of ‘The Right Bite’ to Increase the Demand for No fat Snacks Globally

According to the recent trend which is being globally followed is ‘The Right Bite’ which have gained tremendous popularity and thus fueling the demand for no fat snacks market. As consumers have become conscious of such a level that even a bite of something their eating must be nutritional and cause no harm to the body.

The active ingredients used in snacking products are an area of concern for many consumers therefore consumers opt for fat free snacking products which contain ingredients that are nutritious.

Consumers are looking for the tag of “Baked” and not “Fried”. Thus the no fat snacks market is also witnessing significant demand from various end-use industries for snacks which is baked while preparing.

Key Players

General Mills Inc.

Dole Food Company Inc.

Sun-Maid Bel Brands

Medifast Inc.

Mondelez International Inc.

L T Foods

Danone

Green park brand

Good Fish

Food should taste good

Vessels

Lytepop

Mr Makkana

Siggis

Too Yum Inc.

Himalayan wellness

Omay foods

Yoga Bars

The whole truth

Ritebite Max

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

