Key Segmentation

Based on end-user, the global Vacuum salt market can be segmented as: Chemical Industry Food and Beverage Industry Pharmaceuticals Oil Industry Textile Industry Household Others

Based on salt type, the global Vacuum salt market can be segmented as: Dried Vacuum Salt Undried Vacuum Salt

Based on particle type, the global Vacuum salt market can be segmented as: Briquette Fine Granular

Based on application, the global Vacuum salt market can be segmented as: Water Softener & Water Treatment Anticaking De-icing Flavoring Agent Others

Based on the region, the global Vacuum salt market can be segmented as: North America U.S. and Canada Latin America Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others Western Europe Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg Eastern Europe Poland and Russia Asia Pacific China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand The Middle East and Africa GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa



Chemical manufacturing industries to Propel Demand for Vacuum Salt

Vacuum salt is widely used in the chemical sector for electrolysis, dye, and detergent manufacture, along with home chemicals such as water purification and softening, and dishwashers. The product conforms to a number of industry standards and is well suited to the production of several key compounds.

The vacuum salt adds textural qualities to the meal, such as increasing the taste and strengthening the flavour. The use of vacuum salt as a seasoning and flavouring agent in cuisines, which enhances the savoury appeal of the dish, boosts its market growth even more.

Pure Dried Vacuum Salt is a food-grade, ultra-pure vacuum salt. It can be utilised in a variety of applications due to the different grain sizes and added iodine, such as the processing of dairy products, spice blends, and baked items Vacuum salt consumption has risen in recent years, owing to greater use in bakeries and new varieties of food.

Key Players

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Cargill

Akzo Nobel N.V.

INEOS AG

Wilson Salt Ltd

Atisale S.p.A

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Infosa

Amra Salt Factory

Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V.

Gayathri Salts

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

