Valuation Of The Global Land Clearing Attachment Market Is Estimated At US$ 2.1 Bn In 2022 – Fact.MR Survey

Key Takeaways from Market Study

100 – 200 HP mounting equipment is expected to remain the most attractive segment and witness a sales of US$ 1.5 Bn by 2032.

Based on mounting equipment, tractors and excavators are anticipated to hold a market share of 17% and 21%, respectively, by 2032.

Based on region, demand for land clearing attachments is expected to increase at CAGRs of 7.5% and 7% in East Asia and North America, respectively.

Together, Europe and South Asia & Oceania are expected to hold over 38% market share in 2022.

The market in Latin America is expected to be valued at US$ 144 Mn by 2032.

Landscape and maintenance application is likely to grow 2.1X over the next ten years.

“Growing demand for wood-based products and increasing concerns about the environment are accelerating demand for land clearing attachments,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

According to the land clearing attachment industry analysis, Bandit Industries, Inc., Berlon, Blue Diamond, Bobcat, Brush shark, CASE, Caterpillar, CNH Industrial America LLC, Dougherty Forestry Manufacturing, Eterra Attachments LLC., FAE GROUP S.p.A., Tracmaster Ltd., Fecon, Geith International Ltd, John Deere, Loftness, MORBARK LLC., Premier Attachment, PRINOTH AG, SEPPI M. S.p.A., Serrat Trituradoras, Soles bee, Takeuchi, Tiger cat International Inc., Torrent Mulcher, Ventura Group USA, Vermeer Corporation, Volvo and Work saver Inc. are identified as key players manufacturing land clearing attachments.

Competition in the market will be more fragmented due to the increasing presence of local and regional players over the coming years. Prominent market players are strengthening their capacity as well as product offerings to cater to rising demand through a bunch strategies and developments.

Some of the key developments are:

In 2020, Vermeer Corporation launched a new horizontal stump grinder named Vermeer HG6800TX for land-clearing projects as well as pipeline right-of-way operations. It comes with an infeed design over 950 HP in a 92000-Ib class, and is specifically made to feed larger materials such as large stumps, whole trees, and other tough materials.

In 2020, Tracmaster expanded its manufacturing capacity to provide more space to increase technical departments, assembly, welding and fabrication. This new expansion also offers more storage space for holding stock.

In 2019, Morbark Company was acquired by Alamo Group LLC. The total acquisition value of the company was around US$ 352 Mn, subject to certain adjustments.

Similarly, recent developments by top providers of land clearing attachments have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the detailed report.

Report Attributes Details Land Clearing Attachment Market Size (2021A) US$ 2 Bn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 2.1 Bn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 4.2 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 7.1% CAGR North America Market Value (2022) US$ 841.6 Mn North America Growth Rate (2022-2032) 7% CAGR Market Share of Top 5 Companies (2022) ~45% Key Companies Profiled Bandit Industries, Inc.Berlon Industries, LLCBlue Diamond AttachmentsBobcat CompanyBrushshark LtdCaterpillar Inc.CNH Industrial N.V.Dougherty Forestry MFGEterra Attachments, LLCFae Group SpAFECONGeith International Ltd.John DeereLoftnessMORBARK, LLCPremier AttachmentPRINOTH AGSEPPI M. S.p.A.Serrat TrituradorasSolesbeeTakeuchi Mfg. Co., Ltd.Tigercat International Inc. Torrent MulcherVentura Group USA Vermeer CorporationVolvoWorksaver, Inc.

Land clearing attachment sales currently account for 1.7% of the global agriculture equipment market.

