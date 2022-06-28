Malaria Diagnostics Market expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the accurate diagnosis

Malaria Diagnostics Industry Overview

The global malaria diagnostics market size was valued at USD 728.8 million in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The rising demand for malaria diagnostics and the introduction of novel diagnostic techniques are the key factors driving the market. Malaria is one of the most widespread life-threatening diseases, commonly occurring in tropical and subtropical regions due to changing climate, low economic growth, underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure, and lack of access to advanced treatment. The tropical disease caused by the female Anopheles mosquito, infected by the Plasmodium species caused over 4,35,000 deaths globally in 2017, as stated by the World Health Organization (WHO). Statistics from the same source indicate that over 219 million cases of malaria were recorded globally, with over 92% of cases being reported from Africa, 6% from South East Asia, and 2% from the Eastern Mediterranean regions. Thus, rising disease incidence is also anticipated to boost the growth of the market for malaria diagnostics in the future.

In Africa, non-governmental and governmental organizations announced initiatives to support the COVID-19 research and control program. The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria permitted receivers to use funds from already existing grants in order to control COVID-19. Efforts were taken to minimize and control the spread of the COVID-19 virus, to avoid situations that arose during the Ebola outbreak, where millions of Malaria cases were left untreated due to the severity of the Ebola virus. These were some of the factors driving the market for malaria diagnostics during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is one of the leading causes of death in many African, Asian, and Latin American countries, such as Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Columbia, Peru, and India. Malaria during pregnancy can cause low birth weights, stillbirths, and congenital infection. Technological advancements are also expected to be one of the key drivers for the market for malaria diagnostics. Increasing demand and rising need for high-quality and cost-efficient diagnostic methods are likely to trigger advancements that can offer improved access to diagnostics, especially in remote areas. Heavy investments by government bodies and private investors to curb the disease prevalence is also one of the major factors driving the market for malaria diagnostics. According to the data published by WHO, in 2017, approximately USD 3.1 billion were invested in the control and elimination of the disease by private international investors and government authorities of endemic nations. Over 312 million rapid diagnostic tests were delivered globally, mostly in the WHO African region, which is the worst affected region.

Malaria Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global malaria diagnostics market on the basis of technology and region:

Malaria Diagnostics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Microscopy Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) Molecular Diagnostic Tests Conventional PCR Real-Time PCR (qPCR)



Malaria Diagnostics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Africa Southeast Asia Eastern Mediterranean Western Pacific America Europe



Market Share Insights

Audere, has declared a partnership with a Medical Diagnostech, designer and manufacturer of lateral flow quick diagnostic test kits. This collaboration will guarantee the couple Medical Diagnostech’s MD SARS-nCoV-2 Antigen Device1 with Audere’s HealthPulsedigital companion app. February 2022: The first domestically made test kits for malaria and Covid-19 has been launched by Kemri. Health CAS Rashid Aman released both.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in malaria diagnostics market include

Access Bio., Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Premier Medical Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Sysmex Partec GmbH

bioMérieux

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Leica Microsystems GmbH

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

