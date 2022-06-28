Smoking Pipe Market Is Set To Register Sizeable Growth During 2022-2032 With A CAGR Of 2.1%

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jun-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Smoking Pipe Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Smoking Pipe Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Smoking Pipe Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

By Material Wood Stainless Steel Glass Clay Brass Others

By Length 6 cm – 10 cm 11 cm – 15 cm 16 cm – 20 cm >20 cm

By Design Round Straight Angled

By End Use Household Commercial

By Pipe Family Type Apple Billiard Bulldog Calabash Canadian Dublin

By Regio n North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

What is Driving Demand for Smoking Pipe?

Cigars and cigarettes have higher smoking index compared to the smoking pipes despite consumed in moderation. Therefore, health conscious population addicted to cigarettes tend to incline towards much healthier choices which gives them utility at a comparatively lower level of tobacco consumption. Smoking pipe does exactly the same by enhancing the utility and lowers the consumption of tobacco.

Furthermore, citing the recent article by JAMA Intern Med, Smokers in US smoke less than 10 cigarettes per day (CPD) and the CPD count is anticipated to reduce over the forecast period on the back of rising health consciousness among the US citizens.

Moreover, of the tobacco taxes received by the United States, 12% is spent on the tobacco control, which provides an image of efforts by the government to control cigarette consumption in the country.

Key Players

Castello

Charatan

DunHill

Gouda Pipes

Ashton Cigar

Savinelli

CGars

Ventura Cigar

Missouri Meerschaum

Vauen

Peterson

Nording Pipes

Pipes

Cigar.

Smoke pipe business is considered as perfectly fragmented. The majority of the leading manufacturers have focused on advertisement and brand development. Such innovative initiatives adopted by manufacturers for products oriented to human health keeps the market competitive in nature.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

