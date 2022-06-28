Gaming Market Business Environment Analysis, Revenue Opportunities and Challenges

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Gaming Industry Overview

The global gaming market size was valued at USD 97.80 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness remarkable growth over the next eight years. Technological proliferation and innovation in both hardware and software are expected to be key factors driving the market. Growing penetration of internet services across the globe, coupled with easy availability and access to games on the Internet, is also expected to keep growth prospects upbeat over the coming years.

Gaming Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gaming market report on the basis of device, type, and region:

Based on the Device Insights, the market is segmented into Console, Mobile and Computer.

The console device segment dominated the market in 2016 and was valued at USD 36.65 billion.

Advantages such as availability of high-end displays and sound systems that provide an improved and rich experience to customers are anticipated to drive segment growth over the forecast period.

The mobile device segment is expected to gain momentum owing to increasing smartphone penetration across the globe.

Tablets are estimated to drive the growth of the mobile device segment owing to advantages such as larger displays and better viewing experience.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline.

The online gaming segment is expected to gain traction over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for multiplayer games is driving the demand for online games as they facilitate in-game communication and improve the overall experience.

Social networking sites are influential in providing online games a virtual platform for expansion.

Gaming Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Market players are laying significant emphasis on improving customer experience by offering products equipped with multi-utility features that enable users to play games and browse the Internet at the same time. These multi-utility gaming consoles are anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Some prominent players in the Gaming market include

Microsoft Corporation

Nintendo

Rovio Entertainment Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Valve Corporation

PlayJam

Bluestack Systems

Sony Corporation

