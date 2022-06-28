Collaborative Robots Market Verticals, Revenue Drivers and Restraint Analysis

Posted on 2022-06-28 by in Industrial, Technology // 0 Comments

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Collaborative Robots Industry Overview

The global collaborative robots market size is expected to reach USD 10.14 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. it is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 44.5% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in automation of manufacturing processes is boosting the demand for collaborative robots or cobots.

Collaborative Robots Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global collaborative robots market based on payload capacity, application, vertical, and region:

Based on the Payload Capacity Insights, the market is segmented into Upto 5kg, Upto 10kg and Above 10kg.

  • In 2018, cobots with up to 5 kg payload capacity segment accounted for the largest market share, attributed to the flexibility, lightweight, and the capacity of the machine to optimize low-weight collaborative processes such as placing, picking, and testing.
  • Cobots above 10 kg payload capacity is expected to witness significant growth, owing to their capability of handling bigger tasks requiring precision, reliability, and collaborating heavier-weight processes. The robots are anticipated to witness an exponential CAGR of 46.2% over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Assembly, Pick & Place, Handling, Packaging, Quality Testing, Machine Tending, Gluing & Welding and Others.

  • In 2018, the assembly application segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the ability to combine both repetitive and easy work along with more complex assembly processes.
  • Whereas, the rising adoption and applications of pick and place collaborative robots are expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Vertical Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive, Food & Beverage, Furniture & Equipment, Plastic & Polymers, Metal & Machinery, Electronics, Pharma and Others.

  • The automotive industry accounted for a market share of 24% in 2018 and is expected to lead over the forecast period.
  • The key factors such as reducing the cost of production downtime and reduction in the floor space are anticipated to boost the growth over the projected period.
  • The growing shift toward automation to save time and cost is a key factor spurring the adoption of robotic materials handling equipment in the automotive industry.

Collaborative Robots Regional Outlook

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • South America
  • MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

To gain a competitive edge in the market, players have entered into partnerships for the expansion of their product portfolio.

Some prominent players in the Collaborative Robots market include

  • ABB Group
  • DENSO Robotics
  • EPSON Robots
  • Energid Technologies Corporation
  • F&P Robotics AG
  • Fanuc Corporation
  • KUKA AG
  • MRK-Systeme GmbH
  • Precise Automation
  • Rethink Robotics
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Universal Robots A/S
  • Yaskawa Electric Corporation
  • MABI AG
  • Techman Robot by Quanta Storage
  • Franka Emika GmbH
  • AUBO Robotics
  • Comau S.p.A

Order a free sample PDF of the Collaborative Robots Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution