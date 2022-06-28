Collaborative Robots Market Verticals, Revenue Drivers and Restraint Analysis

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Collaborative Robots Industry Overview

The global collaborative robots market size is expected to reach USD 10.14 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. it is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 44.5% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in automation of manufacturing processes is boosting the demand for collaborative robots or cobots.

Collaborative Robots Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global collaborative robots market based on payload capacity, application, vertical, and region:

Based on the Payload Capacity Insights, the market is segmented into Upto 5kg, Upto 10kg and Above 10kg.

In 2018, cobots with up to 5 kg payload capacity segment accounted for the largest market share, attributed to the flexibility, lightweight, and the capacity of the machine to optimize low-weight collaborative processes such as placing, picking, and testing.

Cobots above 10 kg payload capacity is expected to witness significant growth, owing to their capability of handling bigger tasks requiring precision, reliability, and collaborating heavier-weight processes. The robots are anticipated to witness an exponential CAGR of 46.2% over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Assembly, Pick & Place, Handling, Packaging, Quality Testing, Machine Tending, Gluing & Welding and Others.

In 2018, the assembly application segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the ability to combine both repetitive and easy work along with more complex assembly processes.

Whereas, the rising adoption and applications of pick and place collaborative robots are expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Vertical Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive, Food & Beverage, Furniture & Equipment, Plastic & Polymers, Metal & Machinery, Electronics, Pharma and Others.

The automotive industry accounted for a market share of 24% in 2018 and is expected to lead over the forecast period.

The key factors such as reducing the cost of production downtime and reduction in the floor space are anticipated to boost the growth over the projected period.

The growing shift toward automation to save time and cost is a key factor spurring the adoption of robotic materials handling equipment in the automotive industry.

Collaborative Robots Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

To gain a competitive edge in the market, players have entered into partnerships for the expansion of their product portfolio.

Some prominent players in the Collaborative Robots market include

ABB Group

DENSO Robotics

EPSON Robots

Energid Technologies Corporation

F&P Robotics AG

Fanuc Corporation

KUKA AG

MRK-Systeme GmbH

Precise Automation

Rethink Robotics

Robert Bosch GmbH

Universal Robots A/S

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

MABI AG

Techman Robot by Quanta Storage

Franka Emika GmbH

AUBO Robotics

Comau S.p.A

Order a free sample PDF of the Collaborative Robots Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.