Demand For Micro Motor Market From Key Use Sectors To Surge In Near Future : Fact.MR

Newly-released micro motor market analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 4.2% in 2021, to total a valuation of around US$ 36 Bn. Sales of DC micro motors displayed positive growth at 4.3% to total a market valuation of around US$ 27 Bn, while sales of AC micro motors were up 3.9% to reach US$ 8.6 Bn.

The latest research on Global Micro Motor Market offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Micro Motor Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends, and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Micro Motor.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

ABB Ltd.

NIDEC Corporation

Mabuchi Motors

Buhler Motors GmbH

Maxon Motors AG

CONSTAR Motor

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Mitsuba Corporation

The Global Micro Motor market research report displays the market size, share, status, production, cost analysis, and market value with the forecast period 2021-2031. Besides, upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, consumption volume, and the market share by segments and sub-segments have also been mentioned. It provides a refined view of the classifications, applications, segmentations, specifications and many more for Micro Motor market. Regulatory scenarios that affect the various decisions in the Micro Motor market are given a keen observation and have been explained.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type DC Micro Motors AC Micro Motors

By Power Consumption Less than 12V Micro Motors 12V-48V Micro Motors More than 48V Micro Motors

By Application Micro Motors for Automotive Micro Motors for Medical Equipment Systems Micro Motors for Industry Automation Micro Motors for Agriculture Equipment System Micro Motors for Aircraft Systems Micro Motors for Construction & Mining Equipment Systems Micro Motors for 3D Printing

By Technology Brushed Micro Motors Brushless Micro Motors



Competitive Landscape

Moreover, prominent players seem to be most interested in acquisitions, collaborations, capacity expansion, and building global distribution and sales networks.

Some of the key developments are:

In December 2020, ABB Ltd opened a new global R&D centre in Delft University’s technology campus, Netherlands, with an investment of US$ 10 Mn, to empower next-gen solutions for e-mobility.

In February 2021, Nidec announced the acquiring of shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., Ltd.

In March 2021, The Maxon Group increased its presence in France. The company is investing EUR 10 million in a new Innovation and Production Center in Beynost, near Lyon.

In February 2021, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited announced a new series of low voltage DC motors for smart furniture applications.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering micro motors have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Micro Motor Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Micro Motor market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Micro Motor Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Micro Motor

Chapter 4: Presenting the Micro Motor Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Micro Motor market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2031)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Micro Motor Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

