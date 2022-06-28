Growth In Sales of Dermatology Devices Market To Be Largely Driven By Rising Consumer Adoption : Fact.MR

Revenue from the global dermatology devices market reached US$ 12 Bn in 2020, and the market is predicted to reach US$ 39 Bn by 2031.

The latest research on Global Dermatology Devices Market offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Dermatology Devices Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends, and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Dermatology Devices.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=97

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot of things across the globe, and shaped many industries as well as completely changed the working of some. The dermatology devices space saw a major drop in sales, but the industry also saw a noticeable rise in online sales of devices that could be used by consumers without any professional help. This trend is expected to continue in the post-pandemic world as well.

Growth of the global dermatology devices market by 2021-end is expected pick pace as most restrictions get lifted and life returns to normalcy across the globe. Growth opportunities for dermatology device manufacturers in 2021 are expected to be immense as normalcy in demand and supply chain returns after over a year of restrictions.

Dermatology accessory manufacturers are also expected to gain immense opportunities in the consumer use segment as more people prefer DIY dermatological treatments.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Radiofrequency Electrosurgery Dermatology Devices Electrocautery Dermatology Devices Ultrasonic Electrosurgery Dermatology Devices Laser-based Dermatology Devices

By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Dermatology Clinics

By Application: Dermatology Devices for Skin Rejuvenation Dermatology Devices for Facial Treatments Dermatology Devices for Tattoo Removal Dermatology Devices for Body Contouring Dermatology Devices for Hair Removal Dermatology Devices for Stretch Marks Reduction Other Applications



Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are investing in the research & development of new products to capture market potential as per consumer demand. New product launches and increase in research are expected to be prominent trends.

Google as launched its dermatology AI app in June 2021. The AI-powered app will use image recognition to identify skin condition based on photos upload by a user. The app, however, did not acquire FDA certification, and hence, is only available in Europe as of now.

In August 2021, Strata Skin Sciences announced that it has completed the acquisition of Pharos dermatology from Ra Medical. This will give Strat Skin Sciences around 400 dermatology practices that were part of the Ra Medical customer base.

In September 2021, Swift Medical announced the launch of its new product – Swift Skin and Wound. This would enable patients and researchers to capture high-precision images of skin conditions through their smartphones.

For critical insights on this market, request for Methodology here: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=97

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Dermatology Devices Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Dermatology Devices market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Dermatology Devices Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Dermatology Devices

Chapter 4: Presenting the Dermatology Devices Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Dermatology Devices market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2031)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Dermatology Devices Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/97

FAQs Answered in Market Study

• What will be the market value of Dermatology Devices by the end of 2021?

• What was the CAGR of the market for Dermatology Devices over the past 5 years?

• What is the estimated market value by the end of the forecast period?

• What is the market share of the top 5 players of the Dermatology Devices industry?

• What is the outlook for the North American region?

• How is the European market for Dermatology Devices expected to evolve?

• What are the market statistics for the APAC region?

• Which countries are driving the demand of Dermatology Devices?

• What trends are influencing the Dermatology Devices landscape?

Read Our Latest Article on Healthcare Domain: https://www.factmr.com/article/124/latest-trends-in-the-healthcare-industry-how-has-it-transformed-businesses

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com