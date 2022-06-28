Sales Revenue of Rapeseed Oil Market To Receive A Fillip Owing To Burgeoning Demand During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Market Snapshot

According to Fact.MR, rapeseed oil sales are expected to be valued at nearly US$ 17 Bn by 2021. Long-term projections appear more positive, with the market for rapeseed oil will reach US$ 32 Bn, growing at a CAGR surpassing 6% from 2020 to 2031.

The global market for rapeseed oil is also driven by growing demand for biofuels and dietary fats. Consumption of rapeseed oil in the kitchen by consumers provides benefits of raising good cholesterol in the body, preventing various types of cancers and improving skin conditions.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Processed Rapeseed Oil Virgin Rapeseed Oil

End User Rapeseed Oil for Food Services Rapeseed Oil for Food Processors Rapeseed Oil for Retail

Distribution Channel Rapeseed Oil Distribution via Modern Trade Rapeseed Oil Distribution via Franchise Outlets Rapeseed Oil Distribution via Specialty Stores Rapeseed Oil Distribution via Online Channels



Competitive Landscape

Strategic collaborations enable rapeseed manufacturers to increase revenue and market share. The implementation of new technologies and equipment allows manufacturers to expand their footprints in the market.

In June 2021, SIA lecavnieks & Co. received EUR 2.49 million from Luminor. This investment by Luminor bank was granted to provide working capital to SIA lecavnieks & Co., which manufactures oil, both refined and unrefined, in the Baltic States.

Likewise, an omega-3 ingredient, canola oil, from Nuseed Nutritional US Inc. in West Sacramento, CA, has been recognized by the FDA as a New Dietary Ingredients (NDI). This company creates a natural source of omega-3s that is a combination of EPA, DHA, and alpha-linolenic acid(ALA).

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Rapeseed Oil Market

The global rapeseed oil market experiences a warm welcome from Europe region, as it becomes more lucrative with regards to the consumption of rapeseed oil. following Europe, the APEJ region is expected to show good growth and potential for the rapeseed oil market

The online segment and the specialty stores segment by distribution channel are the most growing segments, however, the specialty stores segment is a step ahead in its growth path than the online segment and is poised to grow at a higher CAGR of 4.6%. The modern trade segment experiences a reduction in growth rate, however is expected to retain its first position as far as market share by revenue is concerned. But, according to the report insights, it becomes only obvious that the specialty stores segment or the online segment can grow at par with the modern trade to capture most of its revenue share by the end of 2022

The processed segment by product type shows a higher revenue market share of more than 65% during the year 2017 and is poised to grow even higher to gain more market share as compared to the virgin segment during the forecast period. The virgin segment shows a sluggish growth rate and its further expansion would only be steady or will remain the same owing to rapid growth of the processed segment

Food services segment by end user gains more BPS and shows a higher growth rate to reach a CAGR of 4.3% during the period of forecast of 2017 to 2022. There seems to be a tough competition between the food services and the retail segment which is also growing at a significant rate and gaining a remarkable market share by revenue, but a figure lower than the food services segment

