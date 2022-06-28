Latin America Anticipated to Become the Growth Epicentre for Crop Protection Chemicals – Fact.MR Study

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Crop Protection Chemicals sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

According to a recent report by Fact.MR, market revenue of crop protection chemicals is slated to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2031, with total market valuation reaching US$ 122 Bn by 2031, thanks to continued government and private sector investments aimed at improving overall agricultural output to meet the high food demand of a growing population across geographies.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Crop Protection Chemicals.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Crop Protection Chemicals market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Crop Protection Chemicals, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Crop Protection Chemicals Market.

Key Segments as per Crop Protection Chemicals Industry Survey

By Crop Crop Protection Chemicals Grains & Cereals Crop Protection Chemicals Pulses and Oilseeds Crop Protection Chemicals Fruits and Vegetables Others (Plantation Crops, etc.)

By Product Herbicides Insecticides Fungicides Others (Rodenticides, etc.)

By Source Synthetic Crop Protection Chemicals Bio-based Crop Protection Chemicals

By Form Liquid Crop Protection Chemicals Solid Crop Protection Chemicals

By Mode of Application Foliar Seed Treatment Soil Treatment



Competition Landscape

Companies have been heavily investing in the research & development of newer crop protection solutions and focussing on geographical and capacity expansion, so as to further improve their overall market presence. Some of the recent developments in the market include-

Corteva Agriscience, announced its new Resicore® XL corn herbicide for the 2022 season in July 2021. It’s a three-mode herbicide that works both before and after emergence.

Corteva Agriscience announced in March 2021 that it will adopt Qalcova active for spinosad and Jemvelva active for spinetoram to provide farmers with best-in-class insecticide solutions. Together, these two organically derived active components will give farmers with efficient pest control alternatives for over 250 crops throughout the world.

Rotam CropSciences Ltd., a worldwide agricultural solution provider specialising in crop protection, announced the opening of a Krpros in Brazil in March 2021. A method for making the chemical element copper available to crops for an extended length of time. As a result, the plants’ defences will be strengthened, and they will be more resistant to key crop diseases.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Crop protection chemicals market poised to grow 1.6X in market value by 2031.

Herbicides dominated the market of crop protection chemicals till 2020, and are anticipated to account for nearly 40% market share.

Bio-based crop protection chemicals are anticipated to remain the most lucrative in the latter half of the forecast period, with increasing focus on sustainability in agricultural production.

Latin American market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

“Vital players have continued with a focus on geographic expansion and newer product launches to optimise crop yield,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

