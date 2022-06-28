Europe to be the Most Lucrative Market for Bicycle Subscription During Forecast Period 2022-2032

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

A recent study by Fact.MR on the bicycle subscription market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with bicycle subscriptions.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of business execution, cost structure analysis, and trends across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies offering bicycle subscriptions, along with their business model, key strategies, and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including revenue growth, product enhancements, and transaction amounts from bicycle subscriptions across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account revenue through bicycle subscriptions during the forecast period

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

Market estimates at global and regional levels for bicycle subscription are available in terms of “US$ Mn”. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a company can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the revenue perspective in the global bicycle subscription market.

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include market forces analysis, which is expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the bicycle subscription market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on revenue for bicycle subscriptions has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value for key countries has also been included in the report.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading providers of bicycle subscriptions, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in bicycle subscriptions has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the bicycle subscription market.

As per industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market for bicycles stood at US$ 58 Bn in 2020, wherein, around 140 Mn bicycles are produced annually across the globe. The market is set to reach a valuation of little over US$ 127 Bn by 2030, with a projected growth of above 8% CAGR.

The European market holds the highest share of around 1/3 of the total bicycle market, and COVID-19 has also had a positive impact in Europe. As more and more people are shifting to bicycles post the pandemic effect, the bicycle subscription market will gain momentum over the coming half-decade.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Chinese bicycles are priced lower than Indian-made ones by nearly 15%, as raw materials contribute nearly 70-80% to the cost of manufacturing, and that is where China takes the lead due to abundant availability.

In 2018, the worldwide e-bike market was valued US$ 20 Bn, and it is expected to reach US$ 40 Bn by 2025.

Between January and November 2020, Vietnam exported around 150,000 e-bikes to Europe, while Turkey shipped nearly 50,000 units to the EU.

From 4.3 Mn in 2019 to 5.2 Mn in 2020, total market volume of e-bikes and bicycles climbed 17% in Germany.

In 2019, the average cost of a bicycle in the United States was US$ 23.9 per unit.

The online food delivery industry has made the most out of the pandemic and is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 190 Bn by 2025, showcasing 11% CAGR from 2020-2025, which is the prime user of bicycle subscriptions.

“E-bikes have become the talk of the town, and bicycle subscription vendors are likely to leverage this trend to gain higher profits,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

