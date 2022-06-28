Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Is Valued At Around US$ 487.5 Mn In 2022

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Psychedelic Drugs to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Psychedelic Drugs market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Psychedelic Drugs market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Psychedelic Drugs. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Psychedelic Drugs Market across various industries and regions

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By source, synthetic production is expected to hold 75.6% market value share by the end of 2031, primarily due to the availability of active pharmaceutical products for formulations.

By therapeutic drug, psilocybin is expected to hold over 43% market share through its success in clinical trials for a varied range of mental health indications.

Based on indication, depressive disorders are leading factors for market growth and are subject to increase their impact to 22.3% share over the forecast period.

Medications with oral route of administration lead the psychedelic drugs market and are expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.6%, in the form of capsules, tablets, and liquids.

Hospital pharmacies dominated the market with a share of 56.1% in 2020.

By region, North America is set dominate the global market with a value share of around 60% by end of 2031. Europe is slated to be the second-largest leading market with a value share of 21.5%.

“Changes in regulatory scenario related to restricted drugs and increasing R&D on psychedelic medicinal formulations are expected to present progressive clinical initiatives as an alternative to pre-existing solutions,” says an analyst of Fact.MR.

Competitive Landscape

Research and development activities, collaborations, sponsorships, and partnerships have emerged as key growth strategies being adopted by psychedelic drug manufacturing companies. By focusing on these strategies, key stakeholders are expanding their geographic footprints and strengthening their existing product portfolios.

In August 2020, Janssen announced U.S. FDA approval of the SPRAVATO® (esketamine) CIII nasal spray to treat depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder with acute suicidal ideation or behaviour.

In 2016, NUPLAZID, an ACADIA Pharmaceuticals product, was approved in the U.S. as the first and only treatment for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing psychedelic drugs have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.



Key Segments Covered in Psychedelic Drugs Industry Research

By Source Natural Psychedelic Drugs Synthetic Psychedelic Drugs

By Therapeutic Drug Psilocybin LSD MDMA DMT Ketamine

By Indication Depressive Disorders Post-Traumatic Stress Disorders Substance Abuse Disorders Obsessive Compulsive Disorders Alzheimer Dementia Cluster Headaches Terminal Cancer Distress Anorexia and Obesity Personality Disorders Anxiety

By Route of Administration Oral Psychedelic Drugs Liquid Capsules Tablets Injectable Psychedelic Drugs Intramuscular Subcutaneous Intrathecal Rectal Psychedelic Drugs Nasal Psychedelic Drugs Transdermal Psychedelic Drugs

By Distribution Channel Online Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies Institutional Sales Retail Sales Retail pharmacies



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Psychedelic Drugs Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Psychedelic Drugs Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Psychedelic Drugs ‘s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Psychedelic Drugs ‘s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Psychedelic Drugs Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Psychedelic Drugs It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Psychedelic Drugs It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Psychedelic Drugs Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Psychedelic Drugs demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Psychedelic Drugs market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Psychedelic Drugs demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Psychedelic Drugs market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Psychedelic Drugs : Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Psychedelic Drugs market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Psychedelic Drugs Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Psychedelic Drugs , Sales and Demand of Psychedelic Drugs , analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

