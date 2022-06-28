Rise in Hospital-acquired Infections to Fuel Demand for Medical Device Cleaning – Fact.MR Study

Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects the global medical device cleaning market to have a positive outlook, expanding at a CAGR of above 6% across the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Medical device cleaning is a vital and important part of any surgical process. Most medical devices are reused in healthcare procedures, such as scissors, scalpels, retractors, endoscopes, and forceps. To avoid any kind of infection among patients and healthcare workers, medical device need to be sterilized and cleaned properly before using in consequent surgical procedures.

Medical device cleaning contains disinfectants and detergents that are used for cleaning and sanitization of medical devices. Various types of chemicals and detergents are used in medical device cleaning according to the type of the device. Glutaraldehyde, enzymatic and non-enzymatic detergents, alcohol, and peracetic acid are widely utilized medical device cleaners around the world.

Government organizations across the globe are involved in issuing guidelines for spreading awareness about efficient infection prevention measures, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global medical device cleaning market to top US$ 2 Bn by 2031

Disinfection segment projected to reach around US$ 1 Bn by 2031

Automatic cleaning projected to record around 4% CAGR over the next 10 years

Market in Japan to record 4% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021- 2031

China forecast to reach a projected market size above US$ 460 Mn by 2031

Market in Canada projected to expand at above 3% CAGR over the next 10 years

Key Segments in Medical Device Cleaning Industry Research

Process

Disinfection

Automatic Cleaning

Manual Cleaning

Precleaning

Application

Medical Device Cleaning of Surgical Instruments

Medical Device Cleaning of Endoscopes

Medical Device Cleaning of Ultrasound Probes

Medical Device Cleaning of Dental Instruments

Market Competition

Companies leverage strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and profitability. Companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on medical device cleaning processes to strengthen their product capabilities.

In 2020, Getinge announced the acquisition of 100% shares of Quadralene. Quadralene is a global manufacturer of, and expert in, decontamination products such as detergents and disinfectants for the healthcare and dental sector.

In 2019, Fortive completed the acquisition of the Advanced Sterilization Products business segment from Johnson & Johnson, which also includes the STERRAD Sterilization System.

