The Dried Egg Market Is Expected To Witness A Prominent CAGR Of 8.2% – Fact.MR Study

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to account for 88.3% of the North American market in 2021, backed by an increased health-conscious population.

According to Fact.MR analysis, China is estimated to account for 46.4% of the East Asian market share in 2021, supported by increased demand from food service industries such as hotels, restaurants, and cafes.

Germany is one of the prominent countries in the European market with a market share of 23.7%in 2021, due to increased imports of dried eggs.

Whole egg product type of dried eggs reflect approximately 62.5%of the market in 2021, but egg white is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate of 10.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

The food processing industry is estimated to account for nearly 47%of the market in 2021, on the back of a wide range of applications, such as bakery & confectionery, ice cream and frozen desserts, creamy sauces, mayonnaise, salad dressings, and noodles & pasta.

Competition Landscape: Top Dried Egg Companies

Key market players are focusing on personalization of dried egg products while keeping laws and regulations in mind. Eggs have different regulations in different countries, such as if it is approved by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), it may not be sold in the U.K. or other European Union countries, and vice versa, because of strict laws associated with the protection of eggs and egg products.

In the U.S., the law declares that, be it any kind of egg, it must be washed with water with a temperature of 20°F warmer than the actual internal temperature of the egg (which should be minimum 90°F), followed by a non-scented detergent. After that, the product needs to be sprayed with chemical sanitizers to remove any pathogen and then dry it completely so that no moisture can be left to grow bacteria.

However, Europe does not follow the process, as it is believed that the processing can remove the protective coating on the egg shell, which prevents any pathogen from entering the porous shell, though it looks clean from outside. As a result, EU egg marketing law states that, class A eggs should not be cleaned or washed so as to retain the natural protection, lower the processing cost of dried eggs and encouraging farmers to nurture the hen laying area with a clean environment.

According to the latest egg market news report, published by USDA on August 09, 2021, dried egg prices are steady to higher for whole eggs and steady to lower on egg whites and yolks. Demand for the product is fairly good for whole eggs, and moderate for the rest of the types. Trading for the product is typically based on seasonal needs and regular commitments, while supplies are mixed for trade requirements.

Dutch Egg Powder Solutions recently built a new factory to specifically produce dried eggs. Before that, the company was outsourcing the drying process, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has toughened the supply chain process worldwide, and transport costs have increased severely. The company now itself processes dried egg yolks, albumin powder, whole egg powder, and custom dried egg products, with customers from meat industry, industrial bakeries, potato processing industry, distillers, ice cream and salads, and dressing and sauce producers.

Market Segments Covered in Dried Egg Industry Analysis

By Product Type Whole Eggs Egg Whites Egg Yolk

By End-Use Application Food Processing Industry Bakery & Confectionery Creamy Sauces Ice-cream and Frozen Desserts Mayonnaise Noodles & Pasta Salad Dressings Others Food Service Providers Retails/Household Convenience Stores Discount Stores Grocery Stores Modern Trade Online Retail Specialty Food/Sports Stores Wholesalers Other Sales Channel



