Rising Role Of E-Commerce In Emerging Nations Is Catering To High Growth For Online Sales Of Beauty Fridges – Fact.MR Study

The study on the Global Beauty Fridge Market Insights published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Beauty Fridge Market Insights in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Beauty Fridge Market Insights during the forecast period (2021-2031).

The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Beauty Fridge Market Insights in the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The North America market is estimated to be valued at US$ 19.8 Mn in 2021, and to register a value CAGR of 5.7% through 2031, due to expansion of retail chains, both, physical and digital.

Europe is one of the dominant regions in this market and is projected to reach a value of US$ 28.9 Mn by 2031, mainly due to increase in consumption of skincare products.

Strong production footprint of key market participants in China has made it hold the largest market share of 42.7% in the East Asia market.

The market is segmented based on product type, where, the computer temperature control segment holds a high share of 69.6%.

“With rise in demand for hair & facial treatments & styling, manufacturers are shifting their focus towards making innovative beauty fridges that can accommodate and preserve beauty care products, along with organic items,” said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Competitive Landscape

In today’s era, consumers have become more beauty conscious and have increased their spending on makeup products. They are consuming more makeup products due to changes in lifestyle and growing emphasis on external beauty.

Consumers are looking for organic products that can be applied on the face and stay all day long, yet have no side effects on the skin and can be stored and preserved in a beauty fridge. This has convinced manufacturers to provide large varieties of products that fulfil the requirements of customers and offer products that enhance customer loyalty.

For instance-

Flawless launched a mini-finishing touch beauty fridge with a compact design, including 2 shelves, a single door basket, and customizable stickers, which can accommodate skincare, makeup products, and other organic beauty care products

Fria, the skincare fridge, preserves clean ingredients, ensures beauty products last longer, and maintains peek optimal freshness of all skincare, which makes it different from most competitor products.

Beauty Fridge Industry Report by Category

Product Type: Mechanical Temperature Control Computer Temperature Control

Capacity: Less than 1 cu. Ft. Beauty Fridges 1-1.9 cu. Ft. Beauty Fridges 2-2.9 cu. Ft. Beauty Fridges 3-3.9 cu. Ft. Beauty Fridges 4-5 cu. Ft. Beauty Fridges

Buyer Group: Household Beauty Fridges Commercial Beauty Fridges

Application: Skincare Products Hair care Products Cosmetics

Sales Channel: Wholesalers/Distributors Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Multi-brand Stores Exclusive Stores Independent Small Stores Online Retailers Other Sales Channels



Essential Takeaways from the Beauty Fridge Market Insights Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Beauty Fridge Market Insights.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Beauty Fridge Market Insights.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Beauty Fridge Market Insights.

Important queries related to the Beauty Fridge Market Insights addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Beauty Fridge Market Insights? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Beauty Fridge Market Insights during the forecast period (2021-2031)? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region? How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for keyword? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

Why choose Fact.MR?

Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We thrive to provide innovative business solutions to the clients as well as tailor the reports aligning with the clients’ requisites. Our analysts perform comprehensive research to offer ins and outs of the current market situation. Clients across various time zones tend to utilize our 24/7 service availability.

