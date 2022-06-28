High Demand for Fast Food Drives US Market for Frozen Shrimp – Fact.MR Study

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the global economy. Considering one of the most important sectors of the economy, the food industry, it has a huge impact on the entire process, from the field to the consumer. Restrictions on movement of workers, closures of food production facilities and changing consumer demand are putting undue pressure on the food industry.

This report provides actionable and valuable market insights for Frozen Shrimp. The latest report from Fact.MR provides details on the current market scenario in various regions along with historical data and forecasts of the market. The report also includes information on sales and demand for Frozen Shrimp Market across various industries and regions.

Request a sample to stay ‘ahead’ your competitors – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7069

Frozen shrimp market reached 2,627,511MT in 2021, growing 8.6% year-on-year . Frozen shrimp sales account for 43.7% of the frozen seafood market share and the market is expected to reach $ 48.8 billion by 2031, at a high CAGR of 8.4% .

Changes in lifestyle (shorter cooking times, more snack consumption, etc.) and increased health have driven a surge in demand for frozen fish and seafood such as frozen shrimp, squid and fillets. Frozen shrimp in particular is gaining popularity due to the rapid expansion of shrimp aquaculture, increasing initiatives by shrimp manufacturers, and increasing awareness of frozen shrimp online.

Market research conducted by Fact.MR provides exclusive information on how the market will grow. The study identifies important trends determining the growth of the Frozen Shrimp market. This newly published report sheds light on important dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities for key market players and emerging players involved in production and supply. The latest report from Fact.MR offers a detailed market analysis of Frozen Shrimp.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Frozen Shrimp, key dynamics, impact on the entire value chain from supplier to end user, and growth of Frozen Shrimp Market .

Need more information on our reporting methodology? Click here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7069

Key Segments Covered in Frozen Shrimp Industry Survey

classification Frozen Gulf Shrimp Frozen Farm White Leg Shrimp Frozen Striped Coral Shrimp Frozen Royal Red Shrimp Frozen Giant Tiger Shrimp Frozen Blue Shrimp Frozen Sea Shrimp

by source Organic Frozen Shrimp Plain Frozen Shrimp

by application food medicine cosmetics industry biotechnology

by sales channel Frozen Shrimp Direct Sales Frozen Shrimp Indirect Sales modern trade Convenience specialty food store warehouse discount store online retail store etc



Full access to this exclusive report is available at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7069.

Key Implications of Market Research

The US is estimated to account for more than 81% of the North American market in 2021, driven by growing demand for ready-to-eat foods.

China is estimated to account for 71.5% of the East Asian market share in 2021.

Thailand is one of the prominent countries in the South Asian market with a market share of 27.2%.

While conventional frozen shrimp reflects a market share of around 89%, organic shrimp is expected to witness a high CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period owing to increasing environmental concerns.

“The market is driven by the convenience, upgraded storage quality, ease of use and longer shelf life characteristics of frozen shrimp,” said Fact.MR’s chief analyst.

Who is the winner?

The global disruption caused by COVID-19 has forced many market leaders to evaluate their portfolios and rethink their strategies in 2020 and 2021. Companies that produce frozen shrimp have a clear vision, directing management efforts and capital to those areas with the greatest development potential of the organization. As a result of these assessments, we gained a competitive advantage and resulted in both strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

This has led to the tendency of companies indulging in mergers and acquisitions to acquire talent that they do not have yet to strengthen and strengthen their competitive advantage.

For example, Seattle, Washington-based AquaStar, North America’s leading supplier of frozen seafood, entered into a joint venture in 2018 to acquire an stake in Indian shrimp producer Sagar Grandhi Exports, Ltd.

Major companies offering frozen shrimp include SeaPak Shrimp Company, Seafood Co., Aqua Star Corp., Clearwater Seafood, Aqua Chile, Toyo Suisan Kaisha, High Liner Foods, Surapon Foods, Nordic Seafood A/S and Thai Union Group. . .

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-demand-for-breast-augmentation-to-account-for-nearly-45-of-autologous-fat-grafting-factmr-301273860.html

Key Questions Answered in the Survey of Frozen Shrimp Market Report:

Frozen Shrimp Sales and Demand

Frozen Shrimp Market Growth

Frozen Shrimp Market Analysis

Market Insights of Frozen Shrimp

Key drivers influencing the Frozen Shrimp Market

What are the key drivers impacted by the Frozen Shrimp market?

limit market growth

Frozen Shrimp Market Research

A more valuable insight into the Frozen Shrimp Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased market analysis of the sales and demand for Frozen Shrimp, Frozen Shrimp by analyzing forecast statistics for 2019 and beyond in a new report. This study presents growth prospects based on various criteria.



Explore Fact.MR’s comprehensive range of food and beverages:

Protein Ice Cream Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competitive Tracking – Global Review 2021-2031

Coffee Fruit Extract Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competitive Tracking – Global Review 2021-2031

Chewable Coffee Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competitive Tracking – Global Review 2021-2031

About Us:

A differentiated market research and consulting agency! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1000 companies trust us to make the most important decisions. Our experienced consultants use the latest technology to extract hard-to-find insights, but USP believes in the trust our clients have in our expertise. Its coverage is broad, ranging from automotive and Industry 4.0 to healthcare and retail, but even the most niche categories can be analyzed. We have sales offices in the USA and Dublin, Ireland. It is headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Contact us with your goals and we will become your competent research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suites 400

Rockville, MD 20852

USA

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Headquarters:

Unit Number: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot Number: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Tower,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates