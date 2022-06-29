U.S. Cold Storage Market Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 – 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, June 29, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Cold Storage Industry Overview

The U.S. cold storage market size is estimated to reach USD 66.74 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period, according to the new research conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The U.S. is widely regarded as one of the leading markets in developing technologies responsible for the effective management of cold storage processes. The pharmaceutical industry is expected to offer growth opportunities to the market. Inventory management of pharmaceutical goods, such as vaccines and medicines, is an expensive process that necessitates adequate security measures to maintain product quality. Advanced cold storage technologies that offer beneficial features, such as advanced refrigeration technologies and monitoring and tracking systems of various products like fruits and vegetables, significantly mitigate the possibility of wastage of temperature-sensitive goods.

U.S. Cold Storage Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. cold storage market based on warehouse type, construction type, temperature type, application, and state:

Based on the Warehouse Type Insights, the market is segmented into Private & Semi-private and Public.

In terms of revenue, the public segment dominated the market with a share of 77.46% in 2021, owing to its significant adoption among consumers for leased or short terms purposes at affordable costs.

A public warehouse is operated as an independent business or third-party provider that offers various services, such as handling, warehousing, and transportation for a fixed or variable fee. Public warehouses are also known as duty-paid warehouses that can be owned by an individual or some agency.

Based on the Construction Type Insights, the market is segmented into Bulk Storage, Production Stores and Ports.

The production stores segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR exceeding 11.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Bulk storage warehouses are suitable for storing fruits and vegetables in large volumes. They can also be used to extend the availability of other bulk materials such as flour, cooking ingredients, and canned goods while protecting them from spoilage and keeping them away from direct sunlight.

Based on the Temperature Type Insights, the market is segmented into Chilled and Frozen.

The frozen segment accounted for the largest share exceeding 82.27% in 2021. Increasing awareness about convenience food among individuals has led to a shift in their preference for ready-to-cook meals. These trends have significantly contributed to the rise in the adoption of frozen foods , thereby leading to segment growth.

, thereby leading to segment growth. The warehouses falling under the chilled segment maintain their storage temperature in the ranges of above -5°C. They are used to store fresh fruits & vegetables, eggs, dry fruits, milk, and dehydrated foods, among others.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy, Fish, Meat & Seafood, Processed Food and Pharmaceuticals.

In terms of revenue and market share, the fish, meat & seafood segment captured the largest share of 36.43% in 2021.

The pharmaceutical segment is projected to witness significant growth from 2022 to 2030. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology supply chains are prone to risks associated with product adulteration during transport.

U.S. Cold Storage State Outlook

Maine

Massachusetts

Vermont

New Jersey

New York

Pennsylvania

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Maryland

North Carolina

South Carolina

Virginia

Illinois

Indiana

Michigan

Ohio

Wisconsin

Alabama

Kentucky

Mississippi

Tennessee

Iowa

Kansas

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

North Dakota

South Dakota

Arkansas

Louisiana

Oklahoma

Texas

Arizona

Idaho

Mexico

Utah

California

Oregon

Washington

Others

Key Companies Profile

The key industry players engage in implementing several recent developments, such as setting up new facilities to offer avenues for increased profitability through improved customer relationships. Along with this, the companies are actively focused on expansion through mergers and acquisitions.

Some prominent players in the U.S. Cold Storage market include

Americold

AGRO Merchants Group North America

Burris Logistics

Henningsen Cold Storage Co.

Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC

Nordic Logistics

Preferred Freezer Services

VersaCold Logistics Services

United States Cold Storage

Wabash National Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Cold Storage Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter