Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Expected to Reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2028 | Share and Forecast Report

San Francisco, California , USA, June 29, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Prosthetics & Orthotics Industry Overview

The global prosthetics and orthotics market size is expected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing cases of osteosarcoma & sports injuries and a growing geriatric population are the key factors driving the market growth.

The rising geriatric population across the globe has become one of the key factors driving demand for prosthetics and orthotics. For instance, as per the United Nations, globally, the number of people aged 60 years or above is expected to increasing from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050. People aged 60 years and above are more susceptible to conditions, such as osteoporosis and osteopenia, boosting the demand for various orthopedic solutions.

The increasing incidence of osteosarcoma in young adults and children is also driving the market to a great extent. Patients recovering from this surgery generally need orthopedic devices and prosthetics as a part of post-surgery treatment, which is slated to drive the market in the coming years. As per a study conducted in 2018, around 800 to 900 new cases of osteosarcoma were reported in the U.S. each year.

As per the American Orthotic & Prosthetic Association, at least 11 states in the U.S. and multiple local municipalities had issued orders restricting operations of “non-essential” businesses until further notice during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, healthcare facilities were considered as “essential” services and exempted from the regulations, which is estimated to support market growth.

Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global prosthetics and orthotics market on the basis of type and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Prosthetics and Orthotics.

The orthotics type segment held the dominant share of over 74% in the global market, in terms of revenue, in 2020. This may be attributed to the increased prevalence of osteoarthritis, incidences of sports injuries, and penetration of orthopedic technology.

Prosthetics, on the other hand, comprises upper extremity and lower extremity prosthetics, liners, sockets, and modular components. The prosthetics segment is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. Major companies manufacturing this product are Ossur and Blatchford Inc. An increase in disability rate across the globe is expected to drive the growth of this segment in the coming years.

Prosthetics & Orthotics Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

There are several global and local players in this market. These companies have implemented strategic initiatives, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches, to gain higher market share.

Some prominent players in the global Prosthetics & Orthotics market include

Blatchford, Inc.

Fillauer LLC

The Ohio Willow Wood Company

Ossur

Steeper Group

Ottobock Healthcare GmbH

Ultraflex Systems, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter