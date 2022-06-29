Aircraft Engines Market to Partake Significant Development by 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Aircraft Engines Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Aircraft Engines Market. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Prominent Key players of Aircraft Engines Market survey report

Continental Motors Group

Safran Aircraft Engines

General Electric Co.

Pratt & Whitney (United Technologies Corporation)

IAE International Aero Engines AG

United Engine Corporation

Rolls-Royce plc

Motor Sich JSC

AVIC Aircraft Corporation Ltd.

Aero Engine Corporation of China

MTU Aero Engines AG

Barnes Group Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Aircraft Engines Market Segmentation

The aircraft engines market can be segmented in a number of ways. Some of the prominent basis of classification being product type, sales channel and application.

On the basis of product type, the aircraft engines market can be segmented into:

Turbofan

Turboshaft

Turboprop

Piston Based

On the basis of sales channel, the aircraft engines market can be segmented into:

Line Fit

Retro Fit

On the basis of application, the aircraft engines market can be segmented into:

Commercial Aviation Narrow body aircraft Wide body aircraft Very large body aircraft Regional aircraft

Business Aviation

Military Aviation

Recreational Aviation

