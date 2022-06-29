Clover Leaf Oil Market Is Estimated To Surpass US$ 500 Million Revenues By 2022-End

The Clover Leaf Oil Market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Low awareness regarding benefits of clover leaf oil in improving overall health of consumers is expected to restrain the global market from expanding at an impressive pace. Fact.MR’s report on the global clover leaf oil market projects that by the end of 2022, a little over US$ 528 Mn revenues will be procured from sales of clover leaf oil in the world, reflecting a moderate CAGR.

Manufacturers of clover leaf oil products that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global clover leaf oil market through 2022 are also profiled in the report, which include companies such as Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Green Fields Oil Factory, Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils, Aromaaz International, IL Health & Beauty Natural Oils Co. Inc., Aksuvital, Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Natures Natural India, Young Living Essential Oils LC, Greenleaf Extractions Pvt Ltd., Biolandes, The Lebermuth Company, doTerra, Synthite Industries Ltd., and Bio Extracts (Pvt) Ltd.

Natural Clover Leaf Oil to Remain Sought-After Among Consumers

Based on source type, natural clover leaf oil will continue to be sought-after in the global market, with revenues poised to account for over three-fourth share of the market during the forecast period. However, sales of organic clover leaf oil are estimated to register a sluggish expansion through 2022.

Sales of absolute and blends form of clover leaf oil are expected to register a parallel expansion at 4.1% CAGR through 2022, natural segment being relatively more lucrative than the blends segment. Concentrates segment is expected to be the second most lucrative clover leaf oil in the global market by 2022-end.

Key Insights from the Report include:

Through 2022, the demand for clover leaf oil in its absolute form is expected to remain closely equal to the demand for concentrated form of clover leaf oil. Both forms are anticipated to procure more than one-third share on global revenues, individually. Meanwhile, blended clover leaf oil products will lose traction in terms of demand, reflecting a sluggish growth at lowest CAGR.

In 2017 and beyond, eight out of ten clover leaf oil products sold in the market will be sourced from natural clover plants. The demand for naturally sourced clover leaf oil will be high in Europe, while global demand for organically procured clover leaf oil will witness a considerable decline towards the end of the forecast period.

Proactive lifestyles of consumers in European countries are pegged to influence the sales of clover leaf oil products. In Europe, the demand for clover leaf oil is expected to gain traction owing to prevalent inclination of consumers towards health-benefiting products. Consumers in this region are likely to be aware about the benefits of clover leaf oil in boosting energy, improving blood circulation and being a natural anti-inflammatory ointment. The report projects that through 2022, Europe will remain the largest market for clover leaf oil in the world.

North America, on the other hand, is expected to witness lowest growth in its clover leaf oil market. The sales of clover leaf oil in the US and Canada will reflect a sluggish growth by exhibiting a 2.5% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Low on-shelf availability of clover leaf oil products and a relatively less awareness regarding benefits of clover oil are expected to contribute to the moderate growth of North America’s clover leaf oil market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, therapeutic use of clover leaf oil products will witness a significant upsurge. The report also predicts that use of clover leaf oil in aromatherapy, production of fragrances, and production of food products & beverages will also witness impressive growth in the years to come.

Modern trade outlets are expected to contribute to more than two-fifth of global market value throughout the forecast period. These outlets will be observed as largest distribution channel in the global clover leaf oil market, while online sales of clover leaf oil products are expected to procure more than US$ 80 Mn revenue by the end of 2022.

Key findings of the report:

Prominent manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, and distributors in the market.

In-depth analysis of important market segments, market potential, impacting trends, and challenges.

Critical examination of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Extensive investigation of the effects of the growth of relevant industries.

Accurate data regarding the future prospects of the during the forecast period.

