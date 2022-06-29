Super Calendered Kraft Papers Market Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.0% Over The Next 10 Years

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jun-29— /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Super Calendered Kraft Papers Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Super Calendered Kraft Papers Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Super Calendered Kraft Papers Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

By Grade Type Unbleached Bleached

By Product Sack Kraft Paper Specialty Kraft Paper

By Application Envelopes Composite Cans Sacks Pouches & Bags Corrugated Sheets Cartons

By Finish Type Glazed Finished

By Type Black Kraft Paper White or Bleached Kraft Paper Virgin Natural Kraft Paper Natural Recycled Kraft Paper Printed Kraft Paper Colored Kraft Paper

By End- User Building & Construction Cosmetic & Personal Care Food & Beverages Pharmaceutical Electronics & Electricals Other

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of the company.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

What is Driving Demand for Super Calendered Kraft Papers?

Super calendered kraft papers are smooth finish surface papers which are perfect for printing and are durable in strength as compared to other papers. Increasing awareness among people about sustainable products and their packaging are increasing the demand for such products.

Demand for smooth and finished surface products which are durable and eco-friendly acts as a market driver. The use of Kraft papers for the packaging of food acts as a demand factor for increasing growth of the market during the forecasted period.

Key Players

Nordic Paper

Canfor

Natron-Hayat d.o.o.

Smurfit Kappa

Forest Company

COPAMEX

Genus Paper & Boards Limited.

Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd.

Segezha Group

Primo Tedesco S.A

Tokushu Tokai Paper Co. Ltd.

Fujian Qingshan Paper Co.Ltd.

Billerud Korsnäs

Oji Holdings Corporation

Georgia-Pacific LLC

SCG PACKAGING

Mondi, International Paper

Goodwin Robbins Packaging Company Inc.

WestRock Company

Gascogne

CTI Paper USA.

