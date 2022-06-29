Civil Engineering Market expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period 2021 to 2028

Civil Engineering Industry Overview

The global civil engineering market size was valued at USD 7.74 trillion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Rapid industrialization & urbanization in emerging economies coupled with the growing focus on the development of high-quality infrastructure worldwide is anticipated to drive market growth. An increasing number of infrastructure and capital projects is projected to boost the growth of the construction segment, which, in turn, is expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period. Increasing consumer disposable income in emerging economies is anticipated to drive the real estate segment, thereby driving the growth of the industry.

The market in China is expected to exhibit high growth on account of the rapid development of application industries including real estate, infrastructure, and industrial. Expansion of the industrial and commercial sectors coupled with a surge in demand for planning & designing services in the country is projected to promote market growth over the forecast period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Civil Engineering Market

Rapid urbanization along with increasing industrial manufacturing activities in emerging economies including China, India, and South Korea are anticipated to boost the market growth in the Asia Pacific. In addition, rising consumer disposable income levels in the region are anticipated to propel the demand for residential constructions, which is further projected to boost the market growth.

Increasing urban population is expected to result in global demand for a better transportation system. Economies across the globe are developing various plans to meet this demand, which is projected to create numerous growth opportunities for the global market.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports.

Real Estate Market – The global real estate market size was valued at USD 3.69 trillion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The global real estate market size was valued at USD 3.69 trillion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. Building Acoustic Insulation Market – The global building acoustic insulation market size was valued at USD 4.11 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Civil Engineering Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global civil engineering market on the basis of services, application, customers, and region:

Civil Engineering Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) Planning & Design Construction Maintenance Others

Civil Engineering Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) Real Estate Infrastructure Industrial



Civil Engineering Customers Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) Government Private Others



Civil Engineering Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights

December 2020 : Stantec acquired Wenck. The acquisition is anticipated to expand the company’s presence in the U.S.

Stantec acquired Wenck. The acquisition is anticipated to expand the company’s presence in the U.S. February 2019: AECOM declared the establishment of a joint venture with Canyon Partners LLC.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in civil engineering market include,

AECOM

Amec Foster Wheeler plc

United States Army Corps of Engineers

SNC-Lavalin

Fluor Corporation

HDR, Inc.

Tetra Tech, Inc.

Stantec, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Civil Engineering Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.