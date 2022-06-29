Aquatic Fins Market Is Likely To Register Double Digit CAGR During 2022 To 2031

According to Fact.MR, the global Aquatic Fins Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

 

Prominent Key players of Aquatic Fins Market survey report

  • Brunswick
  • AMF
  • SPL
  • USbowling

Aquatic Fins Market: Segmentation

Global aquatic fins market is segmented by product type, blade material, price range, sports type, demographics, sales channel and buyer type.

Global aquatic fins market is segmented by product type as:

  • Mono fins
  • Bifins
    • Adjustable strap fins
    • Full-foot fins
    • Long-blade fins
    • Others

Global aquatic fins market is segmented by blade material as:

  • Plastic
  • Fiberglass
  • Carbon Fiber

Global aquatic fins market is segmented by price range as:

  • Low
  • Medium
  • High

Global aquatic fins market is segmented by sports type as:

  • Scuba Diving
  • Swimming
  • Snorkeling
  • Body Surfing
  • River Boarding
  • others

Global aquatic fins market is segmented by demographics as:

  • Men
  • Women
  • Kids (upto 11 years)

Global aquatic fins market is segmented by sales channel as:

  • Sports Variety Stores
  • Direct to Customer Channel
  • Third Party Online
  • Other Channels

Global aquatic fins market is segmented by buyer type as:

  • Individual
  • Promotional
  • Institutional

Pre Book This Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1406

