San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 29, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

3D CAD Software Industry Overview

The global 3D CAD software market size is estimated to reach USD 15.41 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The significant deployment of CAD solutions in the packaging industry is driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, the continuous advancements in 3D technology and its adoption in the automotive sector are contributing to the growth of the market. Most industries are shifting from 2D CAD to 3D CAD software, making complex design structures easy and providing options between customized and predefined designs.

The advances in 3D printing are driving the demand for 3D CAD software as 3D printing enables the development of a three-dimensional model using computer-aided design technology. The growing funding for 3D printing technology allows the manufacturing of a wide range of items, from a variety of materials, depending on the needs of end-users.

3D CAD Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D CAD software market on the basis of deployment, application, and region:

Based on the Deployment Insights, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-premise.

The on-premise segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 82% in 2020. This can be attributed to the high information or data security feature of the technology.

The cloud segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of over 11.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The demand for cloud-based platforms has drastically augmented in the past couple of years owing to advantages, such as better collaboration, ability to share designs with stakeholders, minimal or no installation process, and integrated data management system.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC), Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Others.

The manufacturing segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 24.5% in 2020 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028. This can be attributed to the extensive use of 3D CAD software in prototype designing in the manufacturing sector.

The healthcare segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. This can be attributed to the ability of 3D CAD software in creating 3D models from the information received by medical images obtained from MRI and CT scans.

3D CAD Software Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is relatively fragmented due to the presence of several participants. With the help of 3D CAD software, companies focus on minimizing production errors, leading to efficient use of technology and resources.

Some prominent players in the 3D CAD Software market include

Autodesk, Inc.

Bentley Systems, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Oracle

PTC

Siemens

Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks Corp.

