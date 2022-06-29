Growing Importance Of Technologies Provides Growth Opportunities To Business-to-Business E-commerce Market

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 29, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Business-to-Business E-commerce Industry Overview

The global business-to-business e-commerce market size is anticipated to reach USD 33,317.37 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.7% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research Inc. Technologies enabling the adoption of B2B e-commerce platforms are promoting the market growth. For instance, the proliferation of 5G and smartphones worldwide is expected to be a key growth driver for the market. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increased acceptance of B2B e-commerce among end-users. Companies across the globe are focused on adopting a mixed channel strategy with an emphasis on online channels to drive revenue.

Business-to-Business E-commerce Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the business-to-business e-commerce market based on deployment type, application, and region:

Based on the Deployment Type Insights, the market is segmented into Supplier-oriented, Buyer-oriented and Intermediary-oriented.

The intermediary-oriented segment dominated the market in 2021, recording a revenue share of over 50.0%. This model regulates trade among manufacturers and consumers.

The supplier-oriented business-to-business e-commerce model is also expected to witness an uptake, registering a CAGR of over 15.0% from 2021 to 2030. This model is a preferred choice among local businesses seeking to venture into unfamiliar regions or countries.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial & Science, Healthcare, Clothing, Beauty & Personal Care, Sports Apparel, Books & Stationery, Automotive and Others

The home & kitchen segment was valued at a market size of USD 1,511.13 billion in 2021, accounting for the largest share of the overall B2B e-commerce market in the same year.

The consumer electronics segment also witnessed significant growth in 2021. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for consumer electronics, particularly smartphones and laptops, along with other wearables during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business-to-Business E-commerce Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global business-to-business e-commerce market is fragmented, with several large, small, and medium-sized vendors. The COVID-19 pandemic has propelled many organizations in the B2B business to seek online platforms as an alternate option to meet their customers’ requirements.

Some prominent players in the Business-to-Business E-commerce market include

Amazon, Inc.

ChinaAseanTrade

DIYTrade

eBay Inc.

eworldtrade

Flexfire LEDs

Flipkart

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.

KOMPASS

Quill Lincolnshire, Inc.

