The Food And Beverage Industry Will Continue To Be The Largest End User Of Halal Logistics Market

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Halal Logistics market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Halal Logistics. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Halal Logistics Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Halal Logistics, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Halal Logistics Market.

The global halal logistics market is slated to ascend at a healthy CAGR of close to 9% over the 2021 to 2031 forecast period. The food & beverage industry will continue to be the largest end user of halal logistics across regions.

Key Segments Covered

By Component Storage Warehouses Containers Transportation Maritime Halal Logistics Air Halal Logistics Land Halal Logistics Monitoring Components Hardware Sensors RFID Devices Telematics Networking Devices Software Services Installation and Integration Support & Maintenance

By Vertical Halal Food and Beverage Logistics Halal Pharmaceutical Logistics Halal Personal Care & Cosmetics Logistics Halal Chemicals Logistics Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

Majority of the companies discussed in the report have focused on establishing subsidiaries in developing regions. Strategies include product launches, collaborations with key players, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. Some of the key developments are:

In April 2021, dnata, a provider of air services, received ISO 9001:2015 certification for cargo handling services, including an award for halal certification by Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura (MUIS). This certification is offered for its special storage room in its Coolchain facility.

In March 2021, Nippon Express launched halal air cargo in Japan for its domestic cargo transport services. This service will be linked to its Express Hi-Speed domestic air cargo transport service and will provide logistics services to around 200,000 Muslims in Japan.

In September 2019, after receiving MS2400-halal certification from Jakim, MASkargo launched its halal monitoring components and services. This certification is expected to enable the company to offer services such as storage, transportation, and handling of food as well as non-food products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2020, South Asia and East Asia together accounted for over 50% revenue of the global market.

The market in the Middle East and Africa is estimated to expand over threefold from 2021 and 2031.

The storage segment accounted for nearly 60% of market revenue.

The market generated over US$ 168 Bn revenue from food & beverage end use.

The halal logistics market is moderately concentrated, where companies such as Nippon Express, TIBA Group, MASkargo, Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd., and TASCO Berhad account for a majority of the market share.

“Halal certified products do not fall in the ambit of halal logistics, and the latter holds more value – this clarification to Muslim consumers can be pivotal towards growth in adoption of halal logistics on a massive scale.”

says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

While halal logistics have already gained a considerable foothold in Muslim-dominated countries, in countries with a more heterogeneous population, providers of halal logistics should evolve a differentiated strategy specifically targeting Islamic associations and groups.



