Revenue from Sales of Stent Graft Balloon Catheter Market To Increase Exponentially During 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

A recently published report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global stent graft balloon catheter market is projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 7% over the forecast period (2021-2031), reaching US$ 1.6 Bn in valuation.

Stent graft balloon catheters are soft catheters equipped with inflatable balloons and are utilized during a catheterization process to enlarge the narrow opening in a coronary artery. A gradual evolution has been observed in the market for stent graft balloon catheters, from simple stents to modification of balloon stent catheters.

Since the recent past, there has been a surge in hospital admissions caused due to increasing cases of atherosclerosis and soaring prevalence of CAD – coronary artery disease globally. Numerous developments have been realized in the technology of balloon catheters along with the hike in healthcare expenditure.

Technological advancements in stent graft balloon catheters, rising awareness about heart disease treatments, and developed healthcare infrastructure are poised to drive market growth over the next ten years.

The regional segmentation of the Stent graft balloon catheter market is done as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

On the basis of product types, the Stent graft balloon catheter market report offers insight into major adoption trends for the following segments:

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Vascular Disease

Key end-users covered in the study include:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Companies profiled in the report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation,

MicroPort Scientific Corporation,

Jotech GmbH,

Cardionovum GmbH,

Hexacath, Abbott Laboratories,

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

