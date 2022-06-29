Platelet-Rich Plasma Market To Benefit from Rapid Technological Advancements During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The market study done by Platelet-Rich Plasma Therapy in Orthopedic Clinics market Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Blood Platelet-Rich Plasma market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Blood Platelet-Rich Plasma

Platelet-rich plasma has got many applications in the healthcare industry, especially in areas such as orthopedic surgeries, treatment of sports injuries and treatment of neurological diseases, amongst others. In platelet-rich plasma therapy, a platelet-rich gel is used in which the concentration of platelets is much higher, more than four to eight times higher than the concentration of normal blood platelets.

Market Snapshot

According to Fact.MR, the platelet-rich plasma market is slated to touch an impressive valuation of around US$ 1.5 Bn surpassing a CAGR of 12% during the assessment period.

The market remains influenced by its integral use in the healthcare industry, especially in orthopedic surgeries and cosmetic surgeries. Injuries like the rotator cuff, tendon injuries, tennis elbow, and hamstring among others are healed quickly and effectively with the help of platelet-rich plasma therapy.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Blood Platelet-Rich Plasma. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Blood Platelet-Rich Plasma Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Blood Platelet-Rich Plasma, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Blood Platelet-Rich Plasma Market. The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global platelet-rich plasma market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis.

Platelet-rich plasma therapy providers, research institutes, and key players in the global platelet-rich plasma market can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and medical journals pertaining to platelet-rich plasma therapy.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Platelet-Rich Plasma Instruments Pure Platelet-Rich Plasma Kits Leucocyte-Rich Platelet-Rich Plasma Kits Platelet-Rich Fibrin Kits Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin Kits

Application Platelet-Rich Plasma for Orthopedic Surgery Platelet-Rich Plasma for Cosmetic Surgery Platelet-Rich Plasma for General Surgery Platelet-Rich Plasma for Neurosurgery Platelet-Rich Plasma for Other Surgeries



Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately competitive and is divided into companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of the global platelet-rich plasma market through 2031.

Players focus on adopting various strategies to expand product offerings and strengthen geographic presence. With the advancement in technology, new players are expected to enter the market.

In February 2021, Atlas Health Medical Group announced PRP availability (Platelet Rich Plasma) Microneedling Facelifts to patients. In addition to this, in February 2020, EmCyte completed the acquisition of Cellmedix Holdings LLC, including all the assets of the U.S.-based company such as the proprietary product system, namely Centrepid Platelet Concentrator.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Pure platelet-rich plasma kits demand surpassed 50% as of 2020, expected to sustain through 2031

By application, demand likely to remain strong across orthopedic surgeries, exhibiting a robust 10% CAGR

Hospitals to dominate the end-user segment through 2031, registering 10% CAGR

Cosmetic surgery to turn into a lucrative segment, attributed to rising haircare industry

U.S to generate high demand, expanding at around 9% CAGR across the forecast period

The UK to remain the dominating country in Europe, likely to expand at around 8% CAGR

India likely to exhibit substantial opportunity, approximating a CAGR of 8% through 2031

“Continued onslaught of COVID-19 is anticipated to keep demand for platelet-rich plasma therapy elevated, as healthcare providers strive to discover possible breakthroughs in its applications to eradicate the novel coronavirus,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

