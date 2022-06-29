Expansion of Skincare Industry across the Region to Grow the Anti-Acne Dermal Patches Market in North America

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Anti-Acne Dermal Patch market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Anti-Acne Dermal Patch

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Anti-Acne Dermal Patch. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Anti-Acne Dermal Patch, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market.

Fact.MR expects the global anti-acne dermal patch market to flourish at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 920 Mn, according to a recently published market research report. The expansion of the market can be attributed to increasing acne incidences amongst teenagers and adults.

Sales flourished at a CAGR of 4% between 2015 and 2021. Growing popularity of online shopping is a salient factor propelling the market expansion in the forecast period. Initiatives to launch new products by the players are expected to offer significant opportunities for expansion to the market. For example, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rolled out Winlevi cream in 2021. It is used for treating acne vulgaris in patients 12 years and older.

However, the outbreak of novel coronavirus disrupted the manufacturing and supply chain owing to the imposition of lockdowns. As per Baird Investment Advisor Co., Ltd, the beauty and personal care industry slumped by 2-3% in 2020. But the market is gaining pace, the globally renowned player, Peace Out recorded a growth of 131.0% in 2021 due to the tremendous popularity of online shopping.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global anti-acne dermal patch market to value USD 539 Mn in 2022

APAC to dominate the global market in 2021 while securing a market share of 39%

Market in North America to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

Pharmacies and drug stores segment to dominate the market and procure the largest revenue of 45% in 2021

The 18-44 age group segment is expected to secure 55.2% of the market share in 2021

“The growing adoption of unhealthy diets and the rising pollution are likely to increase chances of acne skin. Further, the convenience of online shopping has brought significant opportunities to the market by placing numerous orders for anti-acne dermal patch creams,“- says an analyst at Fact. MR.

Competitive Landscape

The players of the global anti-acne dermal patch market adopt various strategies to expand their market reach. Some of the most common methods are partnerships, acquisition, and collaborations. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In October 2020, BenQ Materials Corp rolled out its anti-acne skincare patch, known as thenumerouno acne patch for the Indian market. The distributor of the product in India is KShipra Health Solutions.

In February 2022, Peace Out Skincare was launched on Amazon. It will sell its award-winning patented dots, serums, acne-patches creams.

In November 2021, the famous skincare Starface launched ‘Seasame Street’ pimple patches and pore strips.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Global Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market

By Age Group Anti-Acne Dermal Patch for 10 to 17 Year Consumers Anti-Acne Dermal Patch for 18 to 44 Year Consumers Anti-Acne Dermal Patch for 45 to 64 Year Consumers Anti-Acne Dermal Patch for 65+ Year Consumers

By Type Herbal Based Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Chemical Based Anti-Acne Dermal Patch

By Distribution Channel Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Sales via Retail Stores Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Sales via Pharmacies & Drug Stores Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Sales via E-Commerce Platforms



Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Anti-Acne Dermal Patch, Sales and Demand of Anti-Acne Dermal Patch, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

