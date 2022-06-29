Medical Beds Market To Witness Exponential Rise in Revenue Share During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Medical Beds to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Medical Beds market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=310

The global medical beds market amassed revenue worth US$ 3.8 Bn in 2020. Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has recently published a revised analysis, which estimates the market to rise at a CAGR of 3.7% and be valued at around US$ 5.5 Bn by 2031.

Even though the medical beds market accounts for less than 1% of the overall medical devices market, which was worth around US$ 430 Bn in 2020, demand for medical equipment is expected to rise steadily over the next ten years, boding well for market expansion.

Global Market Value in 2020 US$ 3.8 Bn Projected market Value for 2031 US$ 5.5 Bn Market CAGR (2021-2031) 3.7% High-Growth Market APAC

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=310

Key Segments Covered in Medical Beds Industry Survey

· By Product Type:

Electric Medical Beds

Semi-Electric Medical Beds

Manual Medical Beds

· By End User:

Hospitals

ASCs

Other Facilities

· By Application:

Intensive Care Beds

Non-intensive Care Beds

· By Usage:

Acute Care Beds

Psychiatric Care Beds

Long-term Care Beds

Bariatric Beds

Others

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the medical beds market are investing in the research & development of new beds that would suit the changing needs of the healthcare industry.

In February 2021, Stryker, a leading name in the medical device industry announced the launch of its new hospital bed. The new ProCuity bed series is a bed that is low-height and suitable for all environments. The new beds also have wireless connectivity and advanced fall protection to ensure the patient and caregiver safety alike.

In February 2021, Hillrom announced plans to acquire a continuous monitoring technology from EarlySense. This technology would then be integrated with its Centrella Smart+ med-surg bed and strengthen its reliability and make it more advanced than before.

Demand for medical beds from hospitals is prominent, but popularity of homecare services is expected to substantially increase over the decade, and this would create a new demand pocket for medical beds. Increasing geriatric population, rising medical emergencies, and high prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the major factors that are driving demand for medical beds across geographies.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/310

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global medical beds market is anticipated to rise at CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period (2021 to 2031).

Sales revenue from the global market is expected to be approximately US$ 5.5 Bn by 2031-end.

Market in the APAC region is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR over the next ten years.

The global market net worth was around US$ 3.8 Bn in 2020.

Rising geriatric population, technological advancements, and increasing demand from various institutions are some of the major factors propelling the market.

“Increasing technological proliferation in the healthcare industry is anticipated to majorly shape the progress of the market for medical beds,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

For More Insight- https://www.factmr.com/article/124/latest-trends-in-the-healthcare-industry-how-has-it-transformed-businesses

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com